Janis Dukes, 91, NB

Janis Dukes, 91, of North Baltimore, died at 2:12 p.m. Friday, December 29, 2023, at the Briar Hill Health Campus, North Baltimore. She was born on November 17, 1932, in Wood County to the late Forrest and Esther (Schroeder) Blake. She married Gerald Dukes on May 13, 1951, and he preceded her in death on December 21, 1989.



Janis is survived by her sons: Stephen (Jean) Dukes of North Baltimore and Brian (Kandy) Dukes of North Baltimore; brothers: Forrest (Marsha) Blake of Bowling Green; Thomas (Peggy) Blake of Galveston, TX; sister-in-law, Marilyn Blake; grandchildren: Abbi (Chad) Rister, Lori Dukes, Megan (Rick) Morris, Shelley (Troy) Bowers, Jason Dukes and Lindsay (Chuck) Palmcook; great-grandchildren: Brandon Rister, Emma Rister, Caleigh Korecky, Gabriel Williams, Gideon Williams, Emily Kimble, Madelyn Gerdeman, Cooper Palmcook, Bentley Palmcook and Callen Palmcook; great-great-grandchildren: Colton, Kylee, Willow, Sophie and Blakely.



She was also preceded in death by a brother, Dudley Blake; and great-grandson, Drew Rister.



Janis was the former co-owner of Dukes Sales Inc. in North Baltimore,and was a Deputy Registrar for 30 years. She was a member of St. James United Methodist Church, North Baltimore, North Baltimore American Legion Post 539 Auxiliary, North Baltimore High School 50 year Club. Janis was also a former board member of the MidAm Bank. She was known to many for her baking of bread and Pecan pie.



A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore, where visitation will be held 2 hours prior (11 a.m. – 1 p.m.) to the service. Burial will be in Old Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. James United Methodist Church, North Baltimore and/or North Baltimore American Legion Post 539.



