January Programs with the Wood County Park District

Don’t forget to register for programs. Here are some options at the Wood County Park District for January 2023:

Preschoolers in the Parks: Reptiles and Amphibians

Tuesday, January 17; 10:30 – 11:30 am

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551

For ages 3-6, we’ll be discussing a different topic each month. A story and a brief walk afterwards will be a part of the experience. Register the participating child only. Adult companions must remain with children for this program.

Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Coffee With the Birds

Wednesday, January 18; 8:00 – 9:30 am

Cedar Creeks Preserve, 4575 Walbridge Road, Northwood, OH 43619

Enjoy a birding stroll with coffee! Sponsored by Grindhrs Coffee and Community, we’ll be visiting a different park and starting with a warm drink before heading out on the trail. Register for one or all monthly programs. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Nature Play: Animal Handler

Thursday, January 26; 10:00 – 11:00 am

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551

Activate your imagination and creativity! Join us in the Nature Play Area for an hour of nature-based exploration and play. This experience is ideal for ages 3 and up. Every week we will focus on a specific outdoor activity or animal. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Base Camp Stories: Fort-to-Port; An Adventure on the Maumee River – Bill Hoefflin

Thursday, January 5; 7:00 – 8:30 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551

In 2019, four bold kayakers embarked to thru-paddle the entire 137 miles of the Maumee River in 4 days. Hear from expedition members as they share stories, logistics, preparations, and photos and videos from their adventure. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Full Wolf Moon Hike

Friday, January 6; 7:00 – 8:30 pm

Bradner Nature Center, 11491 Fostoria Road/SR 23, Bradner, OH 43406

The first full moon of 2022 is often one of the brightest and sometimes comes with air temperatures that can take your breath away, bundle up and take a walk to learn why wolves are so vocal this month. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Monthly Mindfulness

Saturday, January 7; 9:30 – 11:00 am

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551

Give yourself permission to get away to reconnect and relax with this monthly series. Join naturalist and meditation teacher Emma Taylor for a monthly nature-based mindfulness session at a local Wood County Park. Classes will consist of a combination of seated and walking mindfulness practices and nature awareness activities. This class is appropriate for teens and adults. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Escape the Nature Center

Tuesday, January 10; 7:00 – 8:30 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551

Ready for a challenge? Use your wits, nature knowledge and teamwork skills to solve the puzzles and escape the nature center. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Wild Lights Workshop

Wednesday, January 11; 4:00 – 7:00 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551

Make the night BRIGHT with festive holiday lights! Register your group and bring your decorations to transform one of our life-sized 3D foam animals into a twinkling spectacle for all to see during the Wild Lights Weekend. The best displays win cash prizes! Spots are very limited, see online for full description and details. Want to decorate but can’t make this time work? Coordinate with us for a different setup time to make your vision a reality! Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Wild Lights Weekend

Friday – Sunday, January 13 – 15; 5:00 – 8:00 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551

Celebrate the coming of the new year with wildlife and holiday lights! Life-sized animal statues are adorned with twinkle and color, lighting up the cool winter nights. Walk the trail between 5:00-8:00 pm to see the spectacular displays. Warm up inside with some hot cocoa provided by the Friends of the Parks. Want your group to be one of the designers and compete for winnings? Register for the Wild Lights Workshop on January 11. No registration is needed. Free and open to all.

Winter Bird Count for Kids

Saturday, January 14; 10:00 – 11:30 am

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551

Learn about winter bird counts and their importance to studying bird populations. We will search out and count as many birds as possible. Snacks and warm drinks will be provided. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Advanced Crochet – Magic Circle

Saturday, January 14; 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green, OH 43402

Improve your crochet skills and learn how to crochet in the round. Yarn and hook will be provided. This program is recommended for those with some basic crochet skills or those that have taken ‘Crochet for Beginners’ at Carter Historic Farm. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Planning Out the Garden Year

Wednesday, January 18; 6:00 – 7:00 pm

Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green, OH 43402

The new year is the perfect time to organize and plan the next growing season. All of the seed catalogs are shipped out and decisions must be made on what to order and when. This presentation will help you make informed decisions about the latest varieties of vegetables to plan out a successful season. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Base Camp Stories: How to Survive an Ice Storm while Rock Climbing Grand Teton – Ben Waggoner

Thursday, January 19; 7:00 – 8:30 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551

Professional climber Ben Waggoner has climbed all over the country, guiding and teaching countless others how to prepare and experience the sport safely. But when a storm surprises Ben halfway up the 13,775’ Grand Teton in Wyoming, what did he rely on to survive? In this presentation, Ben shares his experiences in life and in rock-climbing. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Art in Park: Create a Collage Artwork

Friday, January 20; 7:00 – 9:00 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551

Bring yourself and some friends to join us for an evening of crafting. Using old magazines and paper, we will make nature silhouette collages. Magazines and paper will be provided, but if there are pieces from your home you would like to include feel free to bring them. This class is appropriate for teens and adults. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Scrap Fabric Twine

Thursday, January 26; 5:00 – 8:00 pm

Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green, OH 43402

Drop in for as much of the evening as you are available to learn how to make neat looking twine that uses up scrap fabrics. We’ll give you some ideas for crafts to use it in! Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Kitchen Basics for Kids – Cooking in Season

Saturday, January 28; 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green, OH 43402

Learn how families, like the Carters, preserved foods in the spring and summer so they could have plenty of food to last the cold fall and winter months. After the presentation, we’ll make a main dish, side dish and dessert using only foods that are in season. This program is recommended for children age 10 and older. Please register participating child only. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Seed Cleaning Marathon

Saturday, January 28; 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

J.C. Reuthinger Memorial Preserve, 30730 Oregon Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551

Help the Native Plant Program with the Wood County Park District. The stewardship staff needs your help cleaning native plant seeds from the other plant material collected with it. While you are here be sure to sample and vote for your favorite chili from the options staff members will provide! This is an indoor, sit-down activity. All instruction and materials are provided. Arrive and depart as you wish. Register at wcparks.org/volunteer