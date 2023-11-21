Jeff Ramsey, 61, Findlay, formerly of NB



Jeff Ramsey, 61, of Findlay and formerly of North Baltimore, passed away on Monday, November 20, 2023, at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay. He was born on July 27, 1962, in Findlay to the late John and Jean (Hamilton) Ramsey. He married April (Shupe) on June 18, 2003, and they were divorced.



Jeff is survived by his daughters: Tearra (fiance, Jacob Smith) Huitt of McComb and Rylee Ramsey of North Baltimore; brothers: Jerry Ramsey of Bloomdale and Jack Ramsey of Findlay; sister, Jane Kay Deckard of Columbus; nephews: Ben Deckard of Columbus and Chris (Kate) Deckard of Austin, TX; grandchildren: Colton Smith, Gatlin Smith and Remington Smith.



Jeff was employed with National Beef in North Baltimore, where he has worked for over 27 years. He was a member of the K of P in Bloomdale. Jeff enjoyed golfing, bowling, hiking, spending time in the Smokey Mountains, and was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore. Burial will be in Weaver Cemetery, Bloom Township.



Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 p.m., Monday, November 27, 2023, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.



Memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross and/or Elmwood Athletic Department.