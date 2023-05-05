North Baltimore, Ohio

Jeffery (Jeff) Bryan Wagler of Bloomdale, Ohio, passed away on May 2, 2023. Jeff, widely known as Bulldog, was born to Thomas and Laura (Cutchall) Wagler, on January 29 th , 1960, in Lima, Ohio. Jeff’s family is deeply saddened by his sudden death. Jeff was 63 years old.





Jeff is survived by his dear wife Lynette (McKee) Wagler and three cherished children: Thomas Wesley Wagler (26) of Sturgis, MI; Christopher O’Neil Wagler (21) of Bloomdale, OH; and Jonathan Shane Wagler (19) of Bowling Green, OH. He is forever remembered by his siblings Dan Wagler of Hershey, PA, and Amy (Wagler) Reddinger of Leipsic, OH. He is also remembered by his nieces, Nicole Castillo and Danielle Wagler, and grandnephews, Xavier, Timmy, and Wesley.



Jeff was preceded in death by his father Thomas Wagler, mother Laura Wagler, and brother Timothy (Tim) Wagler.



Jeff attended Leipsic Highschool in Leipsic, Ohio and went on to earn his G.E.D. later in life. Jeff was so proud to complete this accomplishment with the love and support of his family. For the last 11 years Jeff was a truck driver at Hyway Trucking in Findlay, Ohio. Jeff loved many things in life. Books were no exception, and when he started reading, he couldn’t put a book down. Jeff would always have several books in his truck to read on his travels. Jeff also had a big heart for animals, and he never met an animal that didn’t like him. Jeff was also fond of classic rock music along with action and Western films. His greatest pride and joy though came from raising his sons with his wife while watching them grow and succeed in life. Jeff had a deep and sacrificial love for his family, and he enjoyed spending any spare moment he could with each of them.



Visitation hours and a service will be held at Findlay Bible Methodist Church on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Travis Johnson officiating. A private burial service will commence later the following week.



Arrangements are under the direction of SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.



Memorial donations may be made to Findlay Bible Methodist Church, Findlay.

Condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.