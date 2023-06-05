Jennifer Sue Perkins, 57, Findlay

Jennifer Sue Perkins, 57, of Findlay, passed away at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay, on Saturday, June 3, 2023. She was born in Findlay, Ohio, on January 14, 1966 and raised by Robert M. Shamp and Sue C. (Brown) Schwartz.



Jennifer is survived by her stepmother, Diana J. Shamp; a son, Bryten R. (Hayleigh) Perkins; daughters Amber Brown and DeAnna (Cody Lehman) Perkins; brothers Randy S. Shamp and Jeffrey L. Kuhlman; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and three bonus grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a brother, Robert M. Shamp II.



Jennifer was comprised of 90% sweet tea and known as the “Queen Bee” of her apartment complex. She was an awesome baker and cook, and extremely creative – specializing in floral arrangements and wreaths. She loved animals, especially giraffes, and greatly enjoyed watching April the giraffe give birth to a calf, Tajiri, in 2017, and watching deer. Jennifer had a generous heart and loved taking care of those around her, especially her grandchildren that lovingly called her “Mawmaw.”



A celebration of Jennifer’s life will be held at a later date. COLDREN CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Findlay, have been entrusted with her care. Memorial contributions may be shared with Animal Adventure Park, 1250 Front St #219, Binghamton, NY 13901 OR The Toledo Zoo, 2 Hippo Way, Toledo, Ohio 43609. Online condolences may be shared with Jennifer’s family at coldrencrates.com.