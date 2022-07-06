North Baltimore, Ohio

Jerry L. Rensch, 84, of North Baltimore, passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at his residence with his family by his side.

He was born in North Baltimore on January 1, 1938, to the late Herschel and Mary Madalyn (Stevens) Rensch. He married Margie Bundy on June 13, 1958, and she survives.

Jerry is also survived by his children: Robin (John) Reza of Bowling Green, Kasey (Shauna) Rensch of Findlay and Tina (Brad) Clayton of North Baltimore; grandchildren: Tasha Rensch, Adam (Tyne) Rensch, Eric (Nicole) Reza, John P. Reza, Bri (Chad) Wilson, Treg Rensch, Janae (Cody) Keaton, Joshua Clayton and Gabrielle Clayton; and 10 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Randy Rensch; brothers: Gene, Elwood and Robert “Cap” Rensch; sister, Doris Ankney.

Jerry graduated from North Baltimore High School in 1956. He then went to work at Cooper Tire & Rubber Company in Findlay for 40 years, and after taking a few years off he started volunteering at the North Baltimore Senior Center (Wood County Committee on Aging) and was hired as a Meals on Wheels delivery driver for 10 years.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 9, 2022, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore, with Pastor Jen Miller officiating. Burial will be in New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore.

Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 p.m., Friday at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. James United Methodist Church, North Baltimore. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.