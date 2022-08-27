JH FB Win at Arlington 20 – 8

from Coach Dan Davis

North Baltimore Jr High Football won against Arlington last night 20-8.

The Tigers responded after Arlington scored on their first drive, with three-quarters of shutout defense. The defense didn’t give up many yards after the early Red Devil score. Isaiah Hyden, Luke Long, and Mitchell Duty helped to lead a strong defensive effort.

For the offense Gabe Patterson scored three times for the Tigers on run plays. Blocking downfield by Noah Kelley helped create space for Gabe to run!

Overall it was a great team win and a fabulous way to start the season. Arlington has beaten us for many years now. The team is looking to build off this success for the rest of the season.

The next game is