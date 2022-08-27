North Baltimore, Ohio

August 27, 2022 11:00 am

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Weekly Specials
OB You’re Expecting
2022.03.25 Update website
March 2020
Logo
3 panel GIF
Briar Hill Health Update
Ol’ Jenny

JH FB Win at Arlington 20 – 8

 

from Coach Dan Davis
North Baltimore Jr High Football won against Arlington last night 20-8.

Swarming defense by NB led to 3 quarters of shut out!

The Tigers responded after Arlington scored on their first drive, with three-quarters of shutout defense. The defense didn’t give up many yards after the early Red Devil score. Isaiah Hyden, Luke Long, and Mitchell Duty helped to lead a strong defensive effort.

For the offense Gabe Patterson scored three times for the Tigers on run plays. Blocking downfield by Noah Kelley helped create space for Gabe to run!

Overall it was a great team win and a fabulous way to start the season. Arlington has beaten us for many years now. The team is looking to build off this success for the rest of the season.

The next game is

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website