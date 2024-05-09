JH Track Update

Jr High Track Going Into NWCC Championships

The last fourteen days have been eventful to say the least. We hosted our 2nd annual Jr High Mixed Relays, the next morning the majority of the team went to Washington DC for five days. They come back to a two-invite week, down a coach having a baby, then ⅓ of the team missed a meet due to a band concert conflict. In the sport of track and field athletes must learn to “build their own house,” and thanks to the past two weeks we have a pretty strong foundation going into the NWCC League Championships this Thursday and Saturday at Hardin-Nothern.

Thirty-Three Year Old Record Broken

Our hype video, filmed and edited by a senior BGSU Media Productions major and sponsored by K&R Heating & Cooling, background song was “Legendary” by Skillet, that season outlook has come to fruition. Not even counting the 4x800s these athletes have now broken/set three different school records. On Friday, it happened to be the Girls 4×400. The 400m dash is arguably the hardest race in track, now to try to find four runners who would like to do this as a relay team. There’s been five different combinations of girl 4×400 teams this season. Oftentimes they run it begrudgingly because a coach asks them to in order to help the team score points. Friday’s group of Mia Ostrander, Ady Reynolds, Rylee Fennell, and Lacie Allison had their turn, running a 4:36.71. This time just so happened to beat the 1991 school record time of 4:50, ran by Kari Clark, Pam Patterson, Rhonda Trevino, & Shelly Sterling.

Here’s a link to the “Legendary” Hype Video

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1toQufs4iwF3cqSK3QDrnznkaZxypldZT/view?usp=sharing

Now onto the 4x800s!

Just a three year old event for jr high in the state of Ohio, both girls and boys set school records again this past Friday. Just because the event doesn’t have the history others do, don’t take it lightly. Good chances after this season these records may not get broken again for the foreseeable future. Two years ago we didn’t even have enough boys long distance runners to field a team, and barely enough girls (only when we talked them into running). Our 8th grade distance group this year is strong and has the depth to field boy & girl teams that keep lowering this record! Boys ran a 11:33.43 beating their previous best by 7 seconds. Girls ran a 11:54.86, beating their previous best by 8 seconds.

Boys Team – Garrett Williams, Trevey Phanthavong, Cam McCartney, & Levi Vanlerberg

Girls Team – Rylee Fennell, Maddie Stufft, Evey Thompson, & Ady Reynolds

As the season is nearing an end, below are the personal records from the last few meets, and it’s a long list of names! Here are a few standouts among all the impressive performances.

Gabe Berger, a 7th grader, reminds me of Brody Walter and Thain Spangenberger from a few years ago. They didn’t like losing as 7th graders, someone was always faster, better. Gabe has that same demeanor as they did. It’s tough for 7th grade boys sometimes. Gabe has lowered his 100m time to sub 15 (over a half second) and his 200m almost two whole seconds this season, motivating results for the future.

Laurison and Sophia Hixson, both 7th graders, have been great team members this season, filling spots when needed. First time track runners, they’re finding their place. Figuring out if they like distance, sprints, or jumps. Laursion has stepped up and joined the 4×800 when called upon (will do so again at the championships) and Sophia has lowered her 400m time by 7 seconds. They’ll continue to improve, both coachable and hard working!

Garret Williams, an 8th grader, but first time track member has been a tremendous addition to the team this season, we’re so glad he wanted to give track a try after running cross country in the fall. Last night at Otsego, with the majority of his fellow distance crew missing, he just so happened to run a 2:42 800m, his average time for that race this year has been close to 3 minutes, remarkable! Did I mention he quietly is in second in points scored for the team this season with 67.

Trever Delacerda, an 8th grader, and first year track member too has been a great addition to the team. He just quietly goes about his business and has seen higher marks almost every meet, also a remarkable feat. He threw a personal best at Otsego in shot put, 32-4.5, good enough for 8 out of 19th participants. We’re glad he joined track this year too!

Ava Delancy, 7th grader, has been a crucial piece of success to our girls team this season. She has added depth and speed to our relay teams. She flys under the radar in regards to her talent for track and field. Yesterday at Otsego, she long jumped for the first time this season, jumping 11-4.75in (3rd best jump on the team for the year) and 5th out of 16 competitors at Otsego. She’ll look to finish out a great 7th grade season this Thursday and Saturday.

Latest PRs

Konnor Mills – 110H 21.09, 100 13.36 & Long Jump 14-0.25

Zech Boyd-Reyes – 110H 20.39 & Long Jump 15-2

Gabe Berger – 100 14.97, 200 31.52 & Long Jump 10-7

Laurison Hixson – 200 35.09

Garrett Williams – 800 2:42.55

Aiden Tatham – Shot Put 24-7.5

Latrayland Grier – 200H 42.1, 100 14.29 & Long Jump 12-3.5

Connor Coup – Shot Put 23-0

Trever Delacerda – Shot Put 32-4.5 & Disc 66-2

Trevey Phanthavong – 100 13.84 & 800 2:36.81

Nolan Baltz – 100 14.91

Quintin Contreras – 100 14.51

Mia Ostrander – 100 13.87

Ava Delancy – 100 14.21 & Long Jump 11-4.75

Sienna Snyder – 200 33.81

Sophia Hixson – 200 36.24 & 400 1:23.87

Lacie Allison – 400 1:04.28 & Shot Put 35-0

Maddie Stufft – 800 3:03.74

Evelyn Thompson – 800 3:17.09

Jayme Zeigler – Long Jump 13-9.75

Sydney Meggitt – Long Jump 11-11

Bri Garcia – Disc 50-10

Trinity Kline – Shot Put 24-10 & Disc 51-3

Samantha Wymer – Shot Put 21-11.75

Meet Pictures:

Van Buren Invite (thanks to Macin Pettry & Jennifer Vanlerberg)

https://photos.app.goo.gl/9KoKtSiu1XavioK88

Meet Results –

Jr High Mixed Relays

https://www.baumspage.com/trackms/northbaltimore/051023/2024/2024%20Results.pdf

Van Buren Invite

https://oh.milesplit.com/meets/597882-black-knight-ms-invite-2024/results/1042515/formatted?type=formatted&event=f100mfinalsFinals

Hardin-Northern Invite

https://www.baumspage.com/trackms/hardinnorthern/inv/2024/Meet%20Results%20PDF.pdf

Otsego Tri

https://www.baumspage.com/trackms/otsego/042623/2024/Final%20Results.htm