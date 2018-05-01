James L. Wymer, Sr. 91, of North Baltimore, passed away at 2:00am on
Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Briar Hill Health Campus, North Baltimore.
He was born on April 24, 1928, in North Baltimore to the late Clyde R. and
Opal P. (Caldwell) Wymer. He married Lelia Moberly on August 30, 1947, and
she survives.
Jim is survived by daughter, Theresa (Ned) Slaughterbeck of North
Baltimore; sons: James (Nancy) Wymer, Jr. of North Baltimore, Timothy
Wymer of North Baltimore, and Terry (Teresa) Wymer of North Baltimore; his
brothers: Clyde (Cathy) Wymer of North Baltimore, Howard (Doris) Wymer of
Findlay, Bob (Mary) Wymer of Coldwater, MI, and Larry (Tonia) Wymer of Oak
Harbor; and grandchildren: Natalie Casey of North Baltimore, Edward (Leann)
Slaughterbeck of Lebanon, OH, Matthew James (Abbie) Wymer of North
Baltimore, Adam Wymer of Van Buren, Joshua (Michelle) Wymer of Orange
County, CA, Trisha (Don) Long of Van Buren, Lucas (Cassie) Wymer of Van
Buren, Eric Wymer of North Baltimore, and Rachel Wymer of North
Baltimore.
He is also survived by his great-grandchildren: Jacob Casey, Jessica
Casey, Kayla Slaughterbeck, Rylie Slaughterbeck, Payton Slaughterbeck,
Hunter Wymer, Kole Wymer, Cory Herr, Kelsey Nigh, Keagen Wymer, Avery
Wymer, Easton Wymer, Bryce Wymer, Audrey Schultz, and Beckett Wymer; and
his great-great-grandchildren: Khloey, Gatton, Bella and Braxton Casey,
Willie Nigh, and Jayle Prior. He was preceded in death by his brothers:
Donald and Garry Wymer; and daughter-in-law, Mona Wymer.
Jim retired as a Welder from France Stone Company after 40 years. He was a
member of the North Baltimore American Legion Post 539 and Moose Lodge
#698. He enjoyed playing bingo, camping, fishing, and vacationing at Sugar
Island, MI, but his greatest love was being with his family.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Monday, March 16, 2020, at
SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore, with Pastor Ralph Mineo
officiating. Burial will be in New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore.
Visitation will be held from 1:00-6:00pm on Sunday, March 15 at
SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore. Memorial contributions may be
made to Hospice of Toledo and/or American Cancer Society. Online
condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.