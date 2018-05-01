James L. Wymer, Sr. 91, of North Baltimore, passed away at 2:00am on

Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Briar Hill Health Campus, North Baltimore.

He was born on April 24, 1928, in North Baltimore to the late Clyde R. and

Opal P. (Caldwell) Wymer. He married Lelia Moberly on August 30, 1947, and

she survives.

Jim is survived by daughter, Theresa (Ned) Slaughterbeck of North

Baltimore; sons: James (Nancy) Wymer, Jr. of North Baltimore, Timothy

Wymer of North Baltimore, and Terry (Teresa) Wymer of North Baltimore; his

brothers: Clyde (Cathy) Wymer of North Baltimore, Howard (Doris) Wymer of

Findlay, Bob (Mary) Wymer of Coldwater, MI, and Larry (Tonia) Wymer of Oak

Harbor; and grandchildren: Natalie Casey of North Baltimore, Edward (Leann)

Slaughterbeck of Lebanon, OH, Matthew James (Abbie) Wymer of North

Baltimore, Adam Wymer of Van Buren, Joshua (Michelle) Wymer of Orange

County, CA, Trisha (Don) Long of Van Buren, Lucas (Cassie) Wymer of Van

Buren, Eric Wymer of North Baltimore, and Rachel Wymer of North

Baltimore.

He is also survived by his great-grandchildren: Jacob Casey, Jessica

Casey, Kayla Slaughterbeck, Rylie Slaughterbeck, Payton Slaughterbeck,

Hunter Wymer, Kole Wymer, Cory Herr, Kelsey Nigh, Keagen Wymer, Avery

Wymer, Easton Wymer, Bryce Wymer, Audrey Schultz, and Beckett Wymer; and

his great-great-grandchildren: Khloey, Gatton, Bella and Braxton Casey,

Willie Nigh, and Jayle Prior. He was preceded in death by his brothers:

Donald and Garry Wymer; and daughter-in-law, Mona Wymer.

Jim retired as a Welder from France Stone Company after 40 years. He was a

member of the North Baltimore American Legion Post 539 and Moose Lodge

#698. He enjoyed playing bingo, camping, fishing, and vacationing at Sugar

Island, MI, but his greatest love was being with his family.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Monday, March 16, 2020, at

SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore, with Pastor Ralph Mineo

officiating. Burial will be in New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore.

Visitation will be held from 1:00-6:00pm on Sunday, March 15 at

SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore. Memorial contributions may be

made to Hospice of Toledo and/or American Cancer Society. Online

condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.