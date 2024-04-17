North Baltimore, Ohio

Jimmie A. Kinder, 78, of North Baltimore, died at 8:05 p.m., Monday, April 15, 2024, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Bowling Green. He was born on November 12, 1945, in Deshler to the late Arthur and Bernice (Hill) Kinder. He married Cheryl Scott on May 26, 1973, and she survives.



Jimmie is also survived by his sons: Jimmie (Jodie) Kinder of Findlay and Kevin (Rebecca) Kinder of McComb; daughter, Brandi (Paul) Roberts of Swanton; brother, Tom (Teri) Kinder of Toledo; sisters: Betty Messer of Deshler and Bonnie (Tom) Gerdeman of AZ; grandchildren: Tony, Sarah, Amanda, Bre, Hannah, Cali, Logan, Matthew, Milli, Chelsea (Jake), Donnie (Mary) and Austin (Allison); great-grandchildren: Destinee, Christian, Alex, Owen, Wyatt, Layklen, Manda, Eleanor, Donnie Jr., Jonathan, Jameson, Karma and Axle; grandpups: Scrappy and Shadow.



He was also preceded in death by a son, Duane (Donna – deceased) Kinder; daughter, Michelle Kinder.



A funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m., Saturday, April 20, 2024, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore, where visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. prior to the service.



A private family burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Deshler.



Memorial contributions may be made to Smith-Crates Funeral Home, 515 N. Main Street, North Baltimore, OH 45872. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.