Jo Ann Phyllis (Hamlin) Roberts, 90, passed away on Tuesday, March 18, 2020, at Blanchard Valley Hospital.

She was born August 27, 1929, in North Baltimore to Carl and LaVon (Miller) Hamlin. She graduated from North Baltimore High School in 1947 and attended BGSU.

Jo Ann worked at Marathon Oil Company and Norbalt Rubber Company. She loved gardening and won the NB Garden Club Award for her flowers. In her later years, Jo Ann enjoyed watching birds (except blackbirds, who stole all the seed).

She married Ray E. Roberts of Continental on July 9, 1950. In 1976, Jo Ann and Ray opened Roberts IGA in North Baltimore.

She is survived by her brother, Leland (JoAnn) Hamlin of Findlay; son, Larry (Suzanne) Roberts of Port Clinton and their daughters: Nicole (Ross) Gahn and Stephanie Wadsworth; daughter, Kristi (Jeff) Bryant of Findlay and their daughters: Mandie (Josh) Meinerding and Chelsie Bryant; son, Timothy (Julia) Roberts of Van Buren and their children: Austin (Heather) Roberts, Logan Roberts, and Olivia (Matt) Casey; daughter, Sandra Coburn of Gorham, Maine, and her children: Matt and MacKenzie Coburn; and six great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jo Ann Robert’s memory to St. James United Methodist Church in North Baltimore and The Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation of Northwest Ohio.

Due to present circumstances, a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME.

