May 2019
March 2020
January Start with us
Oct. 2018 Update
Job Opening: NB Local Schools

Position Posting North Baltimore Schools 
Classified 
Guidance Secretary 
 
A guidance secretary position is open for 4 hours per day  – 206 days per year. 

This position is in the MS/HS building.  A HS diploma is required.  If you are interested in any further information, please contact MS/HS Principal at ckiser@nbls.org or Mike Kipplen, Guidance at mkipplen@nbls.org 

 Applications will be taken through October 20th.  

February 2017
