Job Opening: NB Local Schools

Position Posting North Baltimore Schools
Classified
Guidance Secretary
A guidance secretary position is open for 4 hours per day – 206 days per year.
This position is in the MS/HS building. A HS diploma is required. If you are interested in any further information, please contact MS/HS Principal at ckiser@nbls.org or Mike Kipplen, Guidance at mkipplen@nbls.org
Applications will be taken through October 20th.
This position is in the MS/HS building. A HS diploma is required. If you are interested in any further information, please contact MS/HS Principal at ckiser@nbls.org or Mike Kipplen, Guidance at mkipplen@nbls.org
Applications will be taken through October 20th.