JOB OPENING: WOOD COUNTY VETERANS ASSISTANCE CENTER

AUGUST 25, 2020 – Bowling Green, OH — Applications are being accepted through 4 p.m. on September 14, 2020, for an unclassified, Director/ Veterans Service Officer for the Wood County Veterans Service Commission. The Center is available to advise and assist more than 15,500 Wood County veterans and their families in obtaining rights and benefits available to them.

Interested applicants must be a Veteran as defined by the Veterans Administration with at least a Bachelor’s degree supplemented by a minimum of five years of managerial/budgeting experience. A valid driver’s license is also required.

Salary range for this FLSA exempt position is $60,000 to $95,000 and is dependent on qualifications of the successful candidate. Benefits include membership in the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System (OPERS) in addition to health, prescription, vision, dental, and life insurance.

The complete position description and required employment application are available on the Wood County website, www.co.wood.oh.us, or visit the Wood County Commissioners’ Office, Fifth Floor, County Office Building, One Courthouse Square, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 A.M. to 4:30 P.M.