John E. Benedict, 92

John Edward Benedict, 92, passed away peacefully on October 18, 2023, with family members at his side. He was born on December 1, 1930, in Hancock County, Ohio, to the late Charles Benedict and Emma Jane (Brumbaugh) Benedict. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Bill (Lucy) Benedict, and his sisters, Louise (Royal) Smith, Mary Ann (Tom) Lloyd, Jane (Bill) Hinton, Mabel (Gene) Witter, and Maxine (Alan) Shafer. He is survived by his sister, Shirley (Jim) Heilman.

John graduated from North Baltimore High School in 1948. He was a veteran of the Korean War. He was a Command Maintenance Inspector for the 28th Infantry Division and worked out of the Inspector General’s Office in Goppingen, Germany. He worked at Garwood Industries as a cost accounting supervisor before working as the controller at Winebrenner Village until his retirement. He also held a Nursing Home Administrator license.

John was a faithful member of St. John Bible Church for almost 40 years. He considered himself the “richest man in the world” because of his personal faith in his Savior and the love of his family.

John will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 69 years, A. Joan (Grauel) Benedict; his children, Julia Lynne (Chris) Bauer, Jeffrey James (Sonja), Joel Edward (Jami), and Jay Douglas (Tina); grandchildren Hannah (Justin) Mast, Justin (Tiffany) Benedict, Rachel (Jeff) Ruetty, Chad (Cori) Benedict, John (Claire) Bauer, Luke (Amanda) Benedict, and Liza (Grant) Johnson; great grandchildren, Ava, Isaac, and Amelia Mast, Josie and Summer Benedict, Dylan Billups, Max, Maisie, and Marlowe Ruetty, Micah, Jonah, Autumn, and Levi Benedict, JJ, Everett, and Davis Bauer, Carolyn Benedict, and Ophelia Johnson.

A visitation will be held on Friday, October 20, 2023, from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM at Kirkpatrick-Behnke Funeral Home, 500 Lima Avenue, Findlay, Ohio. Private family military graveside rites will precede the funeral. The funeral service will be held at 11:30 AM on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at St. John Bible Church, 15988 Road 4, Pandora, Ohio, with lunch to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations in John’s name may be made to St. John Bible Church missions.