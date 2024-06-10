John Henry Eldred Jr. Foundation Awards

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, – The Northwestern Water and Sewer District (The District) announces that the John Henry Eldred Jr. Foundation recently awarded The District $20,000 in grant funding to support the Pay It Forward Program. The grant will provide $5,000 per year over the next four years.

The District’s Pay It Forward Program is a partnership between The District and the Salvation Army. The program is designed to assist homeowners pay their water and sewer bills during times of financial hardship, with a focus on helping community members recover from crisis.

To fund the program, Pay It Forward uses generous donations from customers and other community members to assist with water and sewer bills during financial emergencies. These donations are forwarded to the Salvation Army to assist people struggling to pay the cost of keeping their utilities on.

The John Henry Eldred Jr. Foundation Award is the most significant contribution to the Pay It Forward program to date.

“We are deeply grateful for the John Henry Eldred Jr. Foundation’s support, which is a testament to the power of community and the impact of collective generosity. This award will enable us to continue supporting our customers facing financial difficulties, making a real difference in their lives,” said Jerry Greiner, District President.

The John Henry Eldred Jr. Foundation recently awarded $1.3 million in grants to 62 nonprofit organizations in the northwest Ohio region. These grants are intended to support the Foundation’s three giving areas of food security, housing stability, and youth education through various activities, including capital projects, program expenses, general operating costs, and new project development.

For more on how to get assistance or to give to the Pay It Forward Program, visit www.nwwsd.org/payitforward/ or call 419-354-9090 Option 2.