North Baltimore, Ohio

John P. Sterling, 62, of North Baltimore, passed away at 1:00 p.m., Monday, July 11, 2022, at his residence. He was born on March 2, 1960, in Findlay to the late Robert “Elmer” and Colleen (Spaeth) Sterling. He married Sally (Kern) on June 12, 2015, and she survives.



John is also survived by his daughters: Shanda Still of Van Buren and Raquel (Paige) Sterling of Findlay; step-daughter, Jessica Thornton of Enon, OH; step-son, John Dippery of Bowling Green; brother, Kole “Kasey” (Mary) Sterling of Cygnet; grandchildren: Treyton and Eian Still; his step-grandchildren, who knew him as “Phil”: Abby Thornton and Ethan Thornton; and numerous nieces and nephews.



John retired from Budd Company this year, after 43 years. He was a proud member of Local U.A.W. #1889 and Fraternal Order of Eagles #2633. John was an avid Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan, loved singing and had a wonderful sense of humor.



Visitation will be held from 2:00-6:00 p.m., Thursday, July 14, 2022, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore. Funeral and burial services will be private.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Autism Society of Northwest Ohio, 6629 W. Central Avenue, Suite 1, Toledo, OH 43617. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.