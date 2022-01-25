North Baltimore, Ohio

John S. Kidd Jr, of Weston passed away January 21, 2022 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Bowling Green. He was born September 21, 1924 to John and Lillian (Woodbury) Kidd in Bowling Green. John was an Army veteran, serving in World War II as a medic. On July 4, 1950 he married Mary Alice Wagner in Findlay, she preceded him in death on October 12, 1988. He later married Helen (Shedron) on November 25, 1989, and she preceded him in death on June 16, 2020.



John was a lifelong farmer raising corn, beans and wheat. He was a member of the Plain Congregational Church, American Legion in Tontogany, and the Ohio Farmers Union.



He is survived by his daughters Penny L. Kidd, Gale (Jerry) Casto, and Candy (Donald) Bankey, his grandchildren Jennifer (Joseph) DiBacco, Elizabeth McKitrick, Susan (Ted) Morehart, Crystal (Joe) Rupe, Arica (Matt) Matthes, Tammy (Eric) Trout, and Timothy (Jessica) Bankey, 18 great grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents his wives Mary and Helen, his great grandson Andy his brother James Donald Kidd, and his sisters Mildred Sprague, Mary Jane Mears and Dorothy Euler.



Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Wednesday January 26, 2022 from 4 to 7 pm at the Peinert Dunn Funeral Home, 18620 Washington St. Tontogany, OH. Funeral services will be 11 am Thursday at the Plain Church 16011 W. Poe Rd. Bowling Green . Burial will follow at the Plain Township Cemetery.