North Baltimore, Ohio

John Swank, 76, of North Baltimore, passed away on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at his residence. He was born on March 3, 1945, in Bowling Green, OH. He married Marti Ann (Coppler) on May 5, 1996, and she preceded him in death on September 6, 2018.



John is survived by his daughters: Jo Lynn (John Feehan) Busch of North Baltimore and Tammy (Bob) Grilliot of North Baltimore; son, Doug Francisco of Deshler; brother, Dallas Reed of Clarksville, TN; brother-in-law, Jay (Ann) Coppler of North Baltimore; grandchildren: Leslie (A.J.) Hotaling, Elizabeth Busch, Taylor (Vinny) Grilliot, Kati (T.J.) Griffin and Lee Ann (Amanda) Cortez.



John retired from Budd Company in North Baltimore, and enjoyed fishing.



All services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.