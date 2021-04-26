Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Available in Ohio Again….

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Following the recommendation from the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization (ACIP) today that the use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine resume in the U.S., Governor Mike DeWine has released the following statement:

“Our country’s vaccine safety system has worked as designed – these extremely rare, serious blood-clotting events were reported into the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), and the vaccine distribution was paused to allow a thorough review of the facts and time to educate healthcare providers on the rare events. Now, a comprehensive analysis by the independent medical professionals on the ACIP has resulted in the recommendation that the benefits of Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweigh the risks, and that vaccine administration resume. The CDC and FDA have accepted those recommendations, lifting the pause on the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Providers in Ohio are permitted to immediately resume administering Johnson & Johnson vaccines in Ohio, provided they continue to follow all guidance by the CDC and FDA.”

The Ohio Department of Health is issuing guidance to providers to ensure they have access to the latest information on the use of Johnson & Johnson vaccines, and that healthcare providers are aware of treatment methods for these extremely rare but potentially life-threatening cases of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS).

According to the FDA, people who have received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine and develop shortness of breath, chest pain, leg swelling, persistent abdominal pain, neurological symptoms (including severe or persistent headaches or blurred vision), or petechiae beyond the site of vaccination should seek immediate medical care.

Additional information on mass vaccination clinics, mobile vaccine strategies, and specific sites resuming Johnson & Johnson are not available at this time. Officials with the Ohio Department of Health will continue to follow this situation closely.

