Join Black Swamp Players For a Whisky Tasting

(Bowling Green)—The Black Swamp Players will hold a whisky tasting fundraiser on Friday, January 7.

Hosted by Whisky Wizard Elliot MacFarlane, the event will begin at 7:00 PM and will run approximately 90 minutes. Attendees will sample five whiskies from Scotland. Throughout the evening, attendees will learn about the background of the spirits as well as historical points of interest regarding the art of distillation.

The January 7 event will take place at the Players’ theater, located at 115 E. Oak Street in Bowling Green.

Tickets for the event are $50 per person and can be purchased at https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/black-swamp-players/whisky-tasting-january-2022-79836/tickets. Only 30 tickets will be sold. All attendees must be 21 years of age or older.

Social distancing will be observed and serving will be contactless with pre-set tables. Masks are required for all attendees unless seated.

Black Swamp Players is nonprofit corporation that exists to provide opportunities for area residents to experience quality, amateur, live theatre in all its many aspects. Founded in 1968, Black Swamp Players has been providing community theatre to the Bowling Green and surrounding areas for the past fifty-three years. Those interested in volunteering for the organization should send an e-mail query to president@blackswampplayers.org.