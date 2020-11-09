Join Conference Call to Listen Remotely: Village Council

In consideration of Social Distancing and Public Gathering Directives issued by Governor DeWine and the Department of Public Health Director, this meeting is available by conference call to the public for remote listening.

To listen remotely: call 1-844-621-3956

When prompted, enter access code: 146 908 5854

When prompted, enter password: 54321

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE

Tuesday November 10, 2020

6:15 PM

VILLAGE FIRE TRAINING ROOM

AGENDA

~Call to order Economic and Community Development. Leisa Zeigler – Chair

Item A – Review of proposed Year 2021 contract agreement

extension with Todd Dickerson for economic development consulting services

~Call to order Public Utilities Committee. Aaron Patterson – Chair

Item B – Status report on the new elevated water tower and

water line project “permit to install” application with the Ohio EPA

~Call to order Public Works Committee. Bill Cook – Chair

Item C – Review of the Proposed Village of North Baltimore, Wood County Port Authority, Henry Township, and NP North Baltimore Industrial, LLC – Cooperative Agreement

~Call to order Finance and Technology Committee. Tim Engard – Chair

Item D – Staff presentation on a proposed digital messaging sign at the municipal building

~Call to order Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review. Mike Julien – Chair

~Call to order Public Safety Committee. Mike Soltis – Chair

~ Tree Commission

~Adjourn