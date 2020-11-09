NBX WaterShedsun
Join Conference Call to Listen Remotely: Village Council

In consideration of Social Distancing and Public Gathering Directives issued by Governor DeWine and the Department of Public Health Director, this meeting is available by conference call to the public for remote listening.

 To listen remotely:   call 1-844-621-3956

      When prompted, enter access code:  146 908 5854

          When prompted, enter password:  54321 

         

 VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE

 

Tuesday November 10, 2020

6:15 PM

VILLAGE FIRE TRAINING ROOM

 

AGENDA

 

~Call to order   Economic and Community Development.      Leisa Zeigler – Chair

         Item A –   Review of proposed Year 2021 contract agreement

         extension with Todd Dickerson for economic  development consulting                      services

~Call to order Public Utilities Committee.      Aaron Patterson – Chair

         Item B –   Status report on the new elevated water tower and

          water line project “permit to install” application with  the Ohio EPA  

 ~Call to order Public Works Committee.       Bill Cook – Chair

  Item C –   Review of the Proposed Village of North Baltimore, Wood County Port Authority, Henry Township, and NP North Baltimore Industrial, LLC – Cooperative Agreement

~Call to order Finance and Technology Committee.     Tim Engard – Chair

Item D –   Staff presentation on a proposed digital messaging sign at the municipal building  

~Call to order  Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review.   Mike Julien – Chair

 ~Call to order Public Safety Committee.       Mike Soltis – Chair

 ~ Tree Commission

 ~Adjourn

