Join Conference Call to Listen Remotely: Village Council

In consideration of Social Distancing and Public Gathering Directives issued by Governor DeWine and the Department of Public Health Director, this meeting is available by conference call to the public for remote listening.
To listen remotely: call 1-844-621-3956
When prompted, enter access code: 146 908 5854
When prompted, enter password: 54321
VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE
COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE
Tuesday November 10, 2020
6:15 PM
VILLAGE FIRE TRAINING ROOM
AGENDA
~Call to order Economic and Community Development. Leisa Zeigler – Chair
Item A – Review of proposed Year 2021 contract agreement
extension with Todd Dickerson for economic development consulting services
~Call to order Public Utilities Committee. Aaron Patterson – Chair
Item B – Status report on the new elevated water tower and
water line project “permit to install” application with the Ohio EPA
~Call to order Public Works Committee. Bill Cook – Chair
Item C – Review of the Proposed Village of North Baltimore, Wood County Port Authority, Henry Township, and NP North Baltimore Industrial, LLC – Cooperative Agreement
~Call to order Finance and Technology Committee. Tim Engard – Chair
Item D – Staff presentation on a proposed digital messaging sign at the municipal building
~Call to order Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review. Mike Julien – Chair
~Call to order Public Safety Committee. Mike Soltis – Chair
~ Tree Commission
~Adjourn