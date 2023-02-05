COLUMBUS, Ohio – As Ohio’s deer season comes to an end, hunters are invited to celebrate their success by joining the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife at Field to Table: Venison Week. Free classes on cooking venison will be held beginning Tuesday, Feb. 7.





Learn more about preparing venison during special classes held in February.



Classes will focus on venison preparation and cooking, including pressure canning, jerky and snack stick making, game day recipes, and quick dinners. The classes will be held throughout the state at wildlife district headquarters and select education centers. All classes are free, but preregistration is required.



Register on the Wild Ohio Harvest Community event registration page. Sign up for one of the below classes:



Pressure canning venison (northwest Ohio): Tuesday, Feb. 7

Venison jerky making (northeast Ohio): Tuesday, Feb. 7

Venison snack stick making (southwest Ohio): Wednesday, Feb. 8

Cooking dinner with venison (central Ohio): Wednesday, Feb. 8

Venison jerky making (northwest Ohio): Thursday, Feb. 9

Cooking game day recipes with venison (northeast Ohio): Thursday, Feb. 9

Venison jerky making (southwest Ohio): Saturday, Feb. 11



The Wild Ohio Harvest Community is your path to wild food. The Division of Wildlife can help with all the information and resources needed to safely and responsibly fish, hunt, and harvest your own local food. Learn more about the Wild Ohio Harvest Community here.



Not able to attend a class but still looking for great ways to prepare your venison? Check out the Wild Ohio Harvest Cookbook for great recipe ideas for a variety of wild game species.



The mission of the Division of Wildlife is to conserve and improve fish and wildlife resources and their habitats for sustainable use and appreciation by all. Visit wildohio.gov to find out more.



ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.