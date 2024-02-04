Join the ODNR Division of Wildlife for Field to Table: Venison Week

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As Ohio’s white-tailed deer hunting season comes to an end, hunters are invited to celebrate their success by joining the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife at Field to Table: Venison Week. Free classes on cooking venison will be held beginning Monday, Feb. 5.



One deer can provide as much as 60 pounds of venison that can be served in a variety of ways. Next week’s classes will focus on venison preparation and cooking, including pressure canning, jerky and snack stick making, and family friendly dinners. The classes will be held throughout the state at wildlife district headquarters and select education centers. All classes are free with required preregistration.



Register on the Wild Ohio Harvest Community event registration page. Sign up for one of the below classes:

Making venison summer sausage (northwest Ohio): Monday, Feb. 5

Cooking family friendly meals with venison (central Ohio): Tuesday, Feb. 6

Pressure canning venison (central Ohio): Tuesday, Feb. 6

Venison jerky making (northeast Ohio): Tuesday, Feb. 6

Pressure canning venison (southwest Ohio): Wednesday, Feb. 7

Venison snack stick making (southwest Ohio): Saturday, Feb. 10

The Wild Ohio Harvest Community is your path to wild food. The Division of Wildlife can help with all the information and resources needed to safely and responsibly fish, hunt, and harvest your own local food.



Not able to attend a class but still looking for great ways to prepare your venison? Check out the Wild Ohio Harvest Cookbook for great recipe ideas for a variety of wild game species.



