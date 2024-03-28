

Joni Lynn Clark, born December 2, 1957, peacefully passed away surrounded by her family on March 27, 2024. Joni was the beloved daughter of the late Jim and Barbara Baney and was united in marriage to the love of her life, the late Raymond Clark, on July 4, 1975. Together, they celebrated 48 years of cherished marriage.



Joni is survived by her four devoted children, Amanda Solether (Tony Stewart), Michael (Molli) Clark, Kari Boes, and Ryan (Rani) Clark. She was a loving and proud grandmother to Mitch, Owen, Landon, Cooper, Alex, Brody, Brynn, Lily, Kaitlin, and Dillon. She is also survived by her sister Beth (Rick) Bowers, brothers Jim (Bev) Baney, and Jeff (Nikki) Baney, and brother- in- law Jim Barringer, many nieces, nephews, and great friends. Joni was preceded in death by her husband Ray, her sister Judy Barringer, and her son-in-law David Boes.



Joni’s life was a testament to love, family, and faith. She found joy in simple pleasures, especially camping and the cherished friendships she cultivated at the Tee Pee Campground. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her children and grandchildren, and she took immense pride in all their accomplishments. Joni was a dedicated member of Basic Truth Church, where her faith provided her strength and solace.



Joni will be remembered for her warm heart, unwavering love, and infectious laughter. Her legacy of love and devotion will continue to live on in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing her.



A memorial service to celebrate Joni’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at Basic Truth Church, Cygnet. Pastors Jim Baney and Chris Baney officiating.



Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2024, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.



Memorial contributions may be made to Basic Truth Church, Cygnet. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.



May her soul rest in eternal peace, and may her memory be a blessing to us all.