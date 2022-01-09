North Baltimore, Ohio

Joyce Elaine Bretz, 75, of North Baltimore, passed away at 3:20 p.m., Friday, January 7, 2022, at the James Cancer Center at Ohio State University, Columbus.

She was born on April 29, 1946, in Bairdstown to the late Norman R., Sr. and Bessie J. (Mathias) Barringer. She married her high school sweetheart, Alphonso Bretz on July 16, 1966, and they celebrated 55 years of marriage.



Joyce is survived by her husband; daughter,, Kimberlie (Brandon) Weaver; daughter/niece, Charlene (Lester) Hosley; son/nephew, William (Ada) Kitchen; son by heart, Tom Hillard; grandchildren: Taylor (Brooke Burkhart) Hanes, Trey Hanes, Skye Gustwiller, Koby Gustwiller, Madden Halker, Kalem Markel, Jordan Weaver, Taran Weaver, Cameran Weaver, Landyn Weaver, Tamara (Josh) McGrew and Brandon Kitchen; great-grandchildren: twins, Alaina and Layla, Madison, Tristan and McKenna; siblings: twin brother, James (Donna) Barringer; brother, Norman Barringer, Jr.; and sister, Norma Jean (Pete) Lopez; and her beloved dog, Zoe.



She was preceded in death by her brothers: Robert, Richard and Charles Barringer; sisters: Violet Moore, Betty Lou Stoneburner, Mary Lee Kitchen, Dorothy Ferguson and Lilly Barringer; grandsons: Lester Lee Hosley, Jr. and Tommy Hillard. Joyce also leaves behind many beloved sisters and brothers-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews that she loved as her own.



Joyce retired from Modine Manufacturing in Pemberville after 18 years, prior to that she worked at Abbott & Company for 23 years. She was a member of the North Baltimore Church of Christ.



Joyce was a kind, selfless, funny and fiesty soul who loved BIG and unconditionally. She was a big Ohio State Buckeye football fan and also loved watching the Little League World Series, but her heart and soul was spending time with her children and grandchildren. She never missed a sporting event or school activity. She was and always will be their #1 fan. She was such a blessing to everyone she met and will be greatly loved forever and always. Joyce loved her family and friends with all that she was.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, January 13, 2022, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore, with Pastor Bill Cook officiating. Burial will be private in New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore.



Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m., Wednesday, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.