December 25, 2021 4:50 am

Jr Hi Girls BBallers Win

Jr High Girls Basketball Results, by Suzanne Bucher

 

North Baltimore vs Vanlue – 12/20/21

 

8TH GRADE GIRLS

N Baltimore – 27

Vanlue – 17

———————

Aubrey Cotterman – 12

Jessica Trout – 8

Kaylee Allison  – 7

 

7TH GRADE GIRLS

N Baltimore – 9

Vanlue – 2

(2 quarters)

————————

Aubrey Cotterman – 4

Rylee Keller – 2

Hannah Hagemyer – 2

Kaylee Allison – 1

 

UPCOMING JR HIGH GIRLS GAMES

Mon 1/3 @ Arlington, 5pm

Wed 1/5 @ Van Buren, 5pm

Thur 1/6 Hardin-Northern (home), 5pm

Mon 1/10 Cory-Rawson (home), 5pm (1 game)

Wed 1/12 @ Liberty-Benton, 5pm

Wed 1/19 McComb (home), 5pm

Sat 1/22 @ Upper Scioto Valley, 10am (1 game)

Mon 1/24 @ Arcadia, 5pm

