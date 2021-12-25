Jr Hi Girls BBallers Win

Jr High Girls Basketball Results, by Suzanne Bucher
North Baltimore vs Vanlue – 12/20/21
8TH GRADE GIRLS
N Baltimore – 27
Vanlue – 17
———————
Aubrey Cotterman – 12
Jessica Trout – 8
Kaylee Allison – 7
7TH GRADE GIRLS
N Baltimore – 9
Vanlue – 2
(2 quarters)
————————
Aubrey Cotterman – 4
Rylee Keller – 2
Hannah Hagemyer – 2
Kaylee Allison – 1
UPCOMING JR HIGH GIRLS GAMES
Mon 1/3 @ Arlington, 5pm
Wed 1/5 @ Van Buren, 5pm
Thur 1/6 Hardin-Northern (home), 5pm
Mon 1/10 Cory-Rawson (home), 5pm (1 game)
Wed 1/12 @ Liberty-Benton, 5pm
Wed 1/19 McComb (home), 5pm
Sat 1/22 @ Upper Scioto Valley, 10am (1 game)
Mon 1/24 @ Arcadia, 5pm