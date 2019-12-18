Jr. Hi Girls vs. P-G

from Aaron Bowers

Last week the 7th/8th grade girls played Pandora-Gilboa on Tuesday. They played a game and a half due to not enough for both 7th and 8th grade teams each. In the first game the Lady Tigers lost 21-15.

Scoring:

Angelina Melendez-2

Nevaeh DeWitt-2

Layla Delancy-2

Mackenna Ducat-2

Alex Greeno-3

Addi Wilhelm-4

In the half game they won 20-4

Scoring:

Maia Cannon-2

Mackenna Ducat-2

Alex Greeno-8

Nevaeh DeWitt-8

Then on Thursday they took on the Panthers from McComb winning by a score of 19-7.

Scoring:

Addi Wilhelm-2

Nevaeh DeWitt-2

Mackenna Ducat-4

Kenadi Lennard-4

Alex Greeno-7

The Jr. High Lady Tigers are now 3-2 on the year.

