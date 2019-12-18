from Aaron Bowers
Last week the 7th/8th grade girls played Pandora-Gilboa on Tuesday. They played a game and a half due to not enough for both 7th and 8th grade teams each. In the first game the Lady Tigers lost 21-15.
Scoring:
Angelina Melendez-2
Nevaeh DeWitt-2
Layla Delancy-2
Mackenna Ducat-2
Alex Greeno-3
Addi Wilhelm-4
In the half game they won 20-4
Scoring:
Maia Cannon-2
Mackenna Ducat-2
Alex Greeno-8
Nevaeh DeWitt-8
Then on Thursday they took on the Panthers from McComb winning by a score of 19-7.
Scoring:
Addi Wilhelm-2
Nevaeh DeWitt-2
Mackenna Ducat-4
Kenadi Lennard-4
Alex Greeno-7
The Jr. High Lady Tigers are now 3-2 on the year.
also from Aaron
One thought on “Jr. Hi Girls vs. P-G”
Sorry. The half game score is wrong it was 20-14 against Pandora.