from Aaron Bowers

On Monday December 16th the Jr high Lady Tigers went to Arlington to take on the Red Devils.

Playing a hard fought barnyard brawl ending in a loss 13-10.

Scoring for NB:

Alex Greeno-2

Nevaeh DeWitt-4

Mackenna Ducat-4

Arlington 2-5-4-2=13

NB 6-2-0-2=10