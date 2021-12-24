North Baltimore, Ohio

Jr High Boys Basketball Wins

Jr High Boys Basketball Results, by Suzanne Bucher

North Baltimore vs Ridgemont – 12/18/2021

8th GRADE BOYS

N Baltimore – 31

Ridgemont – 42

Cooper Clark – 9

Noah Laureano – 8

Brody Walter – 7

Drew Meggitt – 4

Luke Long – 2

Jacob Rockhill – 1

 

7th GRADE BOYS

N Baltimore – 44

Ridgemont – 25

Jack Clark – 15

Luke Long – 8

Jonah Hagemyer – 5

Noah Kelley – 5

Isaiah Hyden – 4

Gabe Patterson – 4

Josiah Boyd – 3

Zander Ferdinandsen – 1


North Baltimore vs Vanlue – 12/20/2021

8th GRADE BOYS

N Baltimore – 45

Vanlue – 21

Brody Walter – 12

Luke Long – 9

Noah Laureano – 8

Drew Meggitt – 7

Jacob Rockhill – 4

Jonah Hagemyer – 3

Jack Clark – 2

 

7TH GRADE BOYS

N Baltimore – 51

Vanlue – 10

Luke Long – 17

Zander Ferdinandsen – 11

Gabe Patterson – 9

Jonah Hagemyer – 7

Isaiah Hyden – 3

Jack Clark – 2

Trevor Walter – 2

 

UPCOMING JR HIGH BOYS GAMES

Mon 1/4 Arlington (home), 5pm

Mon 1/10 @ Cory-Rawson, 5pm

Wed 1/12 Liberty-Benton (home), 5pm

Wed 1/19 @ McComb, 5pm

Sat 1/22 @ Upper Scioto Valley, 5pm

Mon 1/24 Arcadia (home), 5pm

Wed 1/26 Carey OLC & St Mike’s (home), 5pm

Mon 1/31 Pandora-Gilboa (home), 5pm

