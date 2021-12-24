Jr High Boys Basketball Wins

Jr High Boys Basketball Results, by Suzanne Bucher
North Baltimore vs Ridgemont – 12/18/2021
8th GRADE BOYS
N Baltimore – 31
Ridgemont – 42
Cooper Clark – 9
Noah Laureano – 8
Brody Walter – 7
Drew Meggitt – 4
Luke Long – 2
Jacob Rockhill – 1
7th GRADE BOYS
N Baltimore – 44
Ridgemont – 25
Jack Clark – 15
Luke Long – 8
Jonah Hagemyer – 5
Noah Kelley – 5
Isaiah Hyden – 4
Gabe Patterson – 4
Josiah Boyd – 3
Zander Ferdinandsen – 1
North Baltimore vs Vanlue – 12/20/2021
8th GRADE BOYS
N Baltimore – 45
Vanlue – 21
Brody Walter – 12
Luke Long – 9
Noah Laureano – 8
Drew Meggitt – 7
Jacob Rockhill – 4
Jonah Hagemyer – 3
Jack Clark – 2
7TH GRADE BOYS
N Baltimore – 51
Vanlue – 10
Luke Long – 17
Zander Ferdinandsen – 11
Gabe Patterson – 9
Jonah Hagemyer – 7
Isaiah Hyden – 3
Jack Clark – 2
Trevor Walter – 2
UPCOMING JR HIGH BOYS GAMES
Mon 1/4 Arlington (home), 5pm
Mon 1/10 @ Cory-Rawson, 5pm
Wed 1/12 Liberty-Benton (home), 5pm
Wed 1/19 @ McComb, 5pm
Sat 1/22 @ Upper Scioto Valley, 5pm
Mon 1/24 Arcadia (home), 5pm
Wed 1/26 Carey OLC & St Mike’s (home), 5pm
Mon 1/31 Pandora-Gilboa (home), 5pm