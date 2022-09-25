North Baltimore, Ohio

Jr High Football Results 9/22/22

@ Cory-Rawson

North Baltimore – 36

Cory-Rawson – 0

Luke Long threw four TD passes – three to Gabe Patterson (2yd, 60yd, & an 80yd catch & run). The other TD pass was to Jack Clark (10yds). Long threw three 2-point conversions, two to Jack Clark & one to Zander Ferdinandsen. Patterson ran for one score, 30yd run. 

Isaiah Hyden & Mitchel Duty led the defense to stout run stops all game. Eli Mockensturm & Gavyn South helped anchor the offensive line protection. 

Cole Campbell had an interception late to preserve the shutout! 

The team will travel to future NWCC opponent Elgin this coming Wednesday. 

 

JH Record: 3-2

NB Jr High Football Schedule

Wed 9/28 @ Elgin, 5:30

Thur 10/6 @ Van Buren, 5:00

Thur 10/13 @ McComb, 5:00

