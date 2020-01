from Aaron Bowers

On Saturday January 11 the Jr High girls played a half of a game for the 7th grade team and scored a win 9-6.

Scoring for the 7th grade was:

Addison Wilhelm-5

NaVeah Dewitt-2

Layla Delancy-2

Elmwood 4-2=6

NB 4-5=9

Then the combined Lady Tigers took on the 8th grade Royals losing a hard fought game.

Scoring for NB:

Alex Greeno-7

Sara Casey-2

Addison Wilhelm-4

NaVeah Dewitt-1

Mackenna Ducat-3

Kenadi Lennard-1

Elmwood 8-7-7-9=31

NB 2-6-3-7=18