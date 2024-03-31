Jr High Track at Pettisville 3/28/24

Jr High Track started their season by competing at Pettisville against the host Blackbirds, and the Edon Bombers on Thursday. For the past seven plus years we’ve opened by joining with Liberty-Benton & Otsego. This year we got bumped for Elmwood (without a notice). Pettisville was a welcoming change and a gracious host.





For the second year in a row, the team consists of nearly 40 total members making it the biggest team in the school again. However, this meet was optional due to it being on the start of spring break. 17 athletes made the trip with 15 competing. Boys scored 31 points, Girls (4 competitors) scored 29 points.







Mia Ostrander ran the 100m & 200m dashes, finishing 1st in both. She ran a 14.0 100m & a 30.6 200m. Stellar? Yes! Surprising? No. She attended the Summer Speed Series, and then followed that up by attending every single winter workout for speed training. Amazing start to her 8th grade season!

Ady Reynolds led the girls with 11 points. She finished 1st in both the 800m & 1600m races. Winning the half mile by over 24 seconds and the mile by 40 seconds, she then added another point by finishing 4th in high jump (her first time competing in the event). What can’t this girl do!? Similar to Mia, Ady competed in Indoor Track this winter and could be routinely seen running with the high schoolers during the “off-season.”









Phanthavong & Vanlerberg Transformers

Typically there’s always a jump in performance for the male athletes between their 7th and 8th grade years. Trevey Phanthavong & Levi Vanlerberg might be the biggest transformation this time around. Trevey finished 1st in the 800, running 2:49. Last year he didn’t compete in the 800. [12.43 MPH in 7th grade to 16.33 MPH in 8th]

Levi finished 3rd in the 800 running a 2:55, his best as a 7th grader was 3:38. [13.08MPH as 7th grader to 15.64 MPH 8th grade] Levi also helped the boys 4×1 team (Quintin Contreras, Gabe Berger, & Konnor Mills) finish 1st, running 57.0. All four of them were first time 4×1 members, two 7th graders too. It’s a bit rare to have an 800 runner on the 4×1 team, but Levi will be that utility runner this season for the team. Trevey helped the 4×4 team (Rhys Williams, Cam McCartney, & Garrett Williams) to a 2nd place finish with a time of 4:50, which is already faster than any time last season. Plus, Trevey, Cam, and Garrett finished the 800 only minutes prior.

The Preeminent Maddie

It sounded as if there were multiple girls with the name Maddie at the meet, turns out, another distance runner’s name was Madison, Madi for short, and she had a loud cheering section. Our Maddie lost to her by 2 seconds in the 1600, but got revenge in the 800 beating the other Madi by 1 second. NB Maddie quietly put together a strong opening meet, finishing third or better in her three events, scoring 7 points to go along with her three PRs.

PRs Performer List

Maddie Stufft – 6:58 1600 (3rd), 3:16 800 (2nd), & 4-0 HJ (3rd)

Aiden Tatham – 21-7.5 Shot Put

Connor Coup – 21-8 Shot Put

Levi Vanlerberg – 22.6 110H (2nd) & 2:55 800 (3rd)

Quintin Contreras – 13-8.75 LJ & 14.7 100

Garrett Williams – 2:58.5 800 (4th) & 6:18.5 1600 (3rd)

Cam McCartney – 6:18 1600 (4th)

Rhys Williams – 15-7.75 LJ (4th) & 31.7 200H (1st)

Trevey Phanthavong – 2:49.7 800 (1st) & 13-5.75 LJ

Bri Garcia – 46-3 Disc (4th) & 18-5 Shot Put

Trever Delacerda – 65-4 Disc & 28-5 Shot Put (3rd)

Ady Reynolds – 6:12 1600 (1st), 2:53 800 (1st), & 3-8 HJ (4th)

Mia Ostrander – 14.0 100 (1st) & 30.6 200 (1st)

Gabe Berger – 15.6 100 & 33.4 200

Konnor Mills – 30.6 200 (4th)



Returning from break, the team will compete in their first invite of the season, next Friday (4/5/24), traveling south to Mechanicsburg. We’ll be taking the majority of the team.

Last year the boys placed 3rd out of 11 teams (getting beat by Springfield City & Jonathan Alder, massive schools compared to NB). The majority of those that competed last year moved onto high school, it will be a great experience for the current 8th graders and green 7th graders, their first real exposure to a ten plus team invite!

Girls last year finished 8th overall. With the majority of them returning as 8th graders, they feel they need to attend to some unfinished business. The field this time is even bigger, with potentially 15+ schools, oh, and it’s also a State Qualifying Meet. For many, the favorite meet/trip from last season should not disappoint. We’ll gladly welcome the three day weekend to follow due to the Solar Eclipse on Monday.

Pettisville

Meet Pictures: https://photos.app.goo.gl/vS5tPARoKLqUsBCy7

Meet Results: https://oh.milesplit.com/meets/606080-pettisville-jh-tri-edonnorth-baltimore-2024/results

Thanks to Dan Davis and NB Local Schools for photos, info, and stats