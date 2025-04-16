Jr High Track – Monday Meets – April 14, 2025

Jr High Track – Monday Meets

Written By Coach Davis

The Jr High Track Team hosted four teams on Monday night, Cory-Rawson, Ridgedale, Arcadia, and Cardinal Stritch. Both squads finished 4 out of 5. This is their third regular meet of the season, and they have another next Tuesday before their first invite at Ada on 4/24, where scoring will be paramount.

DeLancy Rises to Top

Ava DeLancy might be the strongest and fastest athlete pound for pound I have had as a coach yet. Not only does she work hard, she just “gets it” and is a force in the sport of track and field. On Monday she finished 2nd in long jump (14 competitors) and 2nd in the 200m Dash (12 competitors). She’s jumping over a foot further than last year, and this was her first-ever 200m race also!

Odin Sherman Rises to Challenges

7th Grader, Odin Sherman (pictured above), is really taking advantage of these regular weekday meets, running distance in the 800 and 1600 and scoring points. He finished 2nd in the 800 and 3rd in the 1600, scoring double digit points! After three meets he currently sits at 3rd overall for the team in points scored on the season. He’ll have a more difficult time at upcoming invites, but if there’s one thing we know about Odin early on is that he just continues to rise to the challenge.

Girl Thrower PRs

All five girl throwers PRd (Personal Record) in disc, and two of the four did in shot put as well. That’s a good night when 7/9 had PRs. Stella Fulwider (pictured above) took the lead in both for NB, finishing 5th in disc and 6th in shot. This group is very coachable and enjoyable to work with; we’re glad they’re on the team!

Girl Sprint Relays 1st

Hosting a meet while coaching/taking pictures can be challenging, but our girl relay teams had a noteworthy night. The teams were split by grade this meet, 4×100 7th graders: Maddy Wilkins, Brynn Clark, Charlie Keegan, & Carlee Woodruff. The 8th graders in the 4×200: Avery Benedict, Sydney Meggitt, Emeri Meggitt, and Ava DeLancy. Both relay teams took 1st place!

Odin Sherman – 1600m

Aaron Keeran – Shot Put

Gavin Coterman – High Jump

Maddy Wilkins – 100m

Ashlyn Coup – 100m, 800m, & Long Jump

Allie Engard – 100m & 200m

Megan Althauser – 400m

Ava DeLancy – Long Jump

Aubrynn Smith – Long Jump

Charlie Keegan – Long Jump

Sam Wymer – Shot Put & Disc

Stella Fulwider – Shot Put & Disc

Paisley Long – Disc

Addi Kepling – Disc

Sienna Snyder – Disc

Meet Results:

https://www.baumspage.com/trackms/northbaltimore/041425/2025/2025%20Results.pdf

Meet Pictures:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1cUClmWC9MARHMM22dCDnm1HOqOfAz1wa?usp=sharing

Dual Meet at Ridgemont

Last week on Monday the team competed in their second meet of the season, another cold competition, traveling south to go up against Ridgemont in a stand alone dual meet. Girls won 46-44 while the boys lost 50-64 . One benefit to dual and tri meets is building an athlete’s confidence, since finishing top three in an event is always something to be proud of.

Boys had four 1st place finishers – Zech Boyd Reyes in 110H Hurdles, Odin Sherman (see below) in the 1600, and Aiden Tietje in shot and disc (for the second meet in a row!). The boys had seven 2nd place finishers, and six 3rd place finishers. The 4×200 team of Jon Brim, Zech Boyd-Reyes, Gabe Berger, & Brody Clark posted a time of 1:56.73 (topping all the times from last season), which is encouraging to see in a cold meet and little practice with baton handoffs.

Girls just had one 1st place finisher, Ava DeLancy (pictured above) in the 800. Five finished 2nd in an event and same for 3rd place, five. The 7th grade girls are starting to impress with their second meet now.

Carlee Woodruff (above in lane 4 with the good arm split & start!) was second in the 100, running a 14.33, which would make her the second fastest 7th grade girl in the past five years (behind Ava DeLancy running a 14.21 last season). Carlee also runs on the 4×100 & anchors the 4×400. She’ll likely top Ava’s best by the end of the season.

Other 7th graders, Addi Kepling had a huge surge in performance, throwing the shot put 21’4.5”, good enough for third overall. Maddy Wilkins cleared the opening height in high jump and Ashlyn Coup competed in the 800 for the first time too. Charlie Keegan ran on the 4×200, which beat Ridgemont’s by 15 seconds!

7th grade thrower, Aiden Tietje (pictured above), finished both first in shot put and disc for the second straight meet, very impressive for a first year 7th grader! Aiden will look to continue to build off this early season success into upcoming invites.

Linkin Ramos – 100m

Logan Trout – 100m

Emeri Meggitt – 100m

Aubrynn Smith – Long Jump

Ashlyn Coup – Long Jump

Odin Sherman – 1600m

Marquez Combs – Long Jump

Aiden Tietje – Shot Put

Aaron Keeran – Shot Put

Johnie Eaken – Discus

Stella Fulwider – Shot Put & Discus

Addi Kepling – Shot Put

Meet Results: https://oh.milesplit.com/meets/678886-ridgemont-jh-dual-2025/results

Meet Pictures:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1tBGq7vjxVoEycbglbLfsu4e-43Z1sQ6h?usp=sharing