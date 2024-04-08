Jr. High Track Results – Mechanicsburg Invitational – 4/5/24

By Coach Dan Davis



The Jr High track team traveled South to the Mechanicsburg Invitational on Friday, April 5th.

This was a huge Jr High meet with 13 schools competing, including several larger schools.



4×800 Records Broken

The Girls 4×800 team (pictured – Evey Thompson, Maddie Stufft, Lyv Amburgey, Ady

Reynolds) broke the Jr High School record, running 12:17, and beating last year’s record

setting time by nearly 30 seconds. Maddie and Ady were on last year’s team, which also

included Attlee Rowlinson (now in HS) and Rylee Fennell (wasn’t able to attend). Great job,

we expect this number to go even lower as the season goes on.



The Boys 4×800 team also broke the school record, running 11:40! That team consisted of

Cam McCartney, Garrett Williams, Trevey Phanthavong, and Levi Vanlerberg. Their time was

1:10 faster than last year’s record setting time (same team minus Rhys Williams for Garret

Williams this year). Unfortunately, a team picture was not taken, however, this group will

surely lower that time as the season goes on with warmer weather. Giving plenty of more

opportunities for pictures to post!



Lacie Soars & Powers

Lacie Allison made her debut for her 8th grade season by having a pretty dominant evening.

Finishing 1st in High Jump, jumping 4-9 and 1st in the 400m running 1:08. She attempted 4

11 (the school record), but couldn’t quite clear it. It didn’t help that it was 40 degrees, windy,

and cloudy. Let’s see what happens on a sunny and warm day. She powered through the

400m run after finishing her anchor leg of the 4×100 minutes before. Finishing 1st for never

running the event before against steep competition says a lot.



PRs Performer List

Mia Ostrander – 100m 13.99 (2nd) & 30.01 (3rd)

Ava DeLancy – 100H 22.14

Aliza Peace – 100m 20.92

Jayme Zeigler – 200H 39.19

Sydney Meggitt – 200H 40.26 & Long Jump 9-10

Lacie Allison – 400m 1:08 (1st) & High Jump 4-9 (1st)

Trinity Kline – Disc 47-2 & Shot Put 21-8.25

Sophia Hixson – 800m 3:55

Konnor Mills – 100m 13.36 & 200m 29.46

Andy Underwood – 100m 17.95

Rhys Williams – 200H 31.58 (3rd)

Zech Boyd-Reyes – 200H 34.1

Hayden Griffith – 400m 1:10 & High Jump 4-4

Laurison Hixson – 400m 1:24

Trever Delacerda – Shot Put 28-9.25

Gavyn South – Shot Put 30-2

Connor Coup – Disc 40-8

Trevey Phanthavong – High Jump 4-8



For complete results:

https://oh.milesplit.com/meets/568231-mechanicsburg-ms-early-season-invite-2024/results