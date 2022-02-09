Judge Reger files for Re-Election

Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matthew L. Reger recently filed his petitions with the Wood County Board of Elections seeking a second term in the November 2022 election. Judge Reger said: “I am honored to serve the citizens of Wood County as a Common Pleas Judge and continue to be humbled by the privilege given to me by the voters”.

Since being elected to the Common Pleas Court, Judge Reger has displayed his over 25 years of legal experience in delivering fair, honest and sound judgment; demonstrating the judicial temperament Wood County citizens expect.

In addition to his judicial duties, Judge Reger currently serves as administrative judge for the common plea court. He oversees court administration, domestic relations, and probation offices.

“One of my proudest accomplishments has been the implementation of the electronic jury notification system, a significant improvement for jurors in Wood County,” said Judge Reger when asked about his duties as administrative Judge.

Judge Reger has also served as court security judge, member of the judicial advisory board for the Northwest Community Corrections Center, and member of the Maumee Watershed Conservation District Court.

Judge Reger is active as a member of the Ohio Judicial Conference (OJC) serving as a co-chair of the Jury Service Committee and on the executive committee of the OJC.

Judge Reger collaborated with the Northwest Community Corrections Center and Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections to implement a female wing to the SEARCH community-based corrections facility. This long-held goal is near reality and will open new opportunities for rehabilitation for female offenders.

Judge Reger continues to be committed to community involvement while on the bench. He spearheads a program that brings sixth and eighth graders throughout Wood County to spend a day at the court. During these visits students meet elected officials from all levels in Wood County, are given a historical tour of the courthouse and learned local government civics from a hands-on perceptive. Before the pandemic over 2,000 students had visited the courthouse through this program.

Judge Reger also served as co-chair of the Wood County Bicentennial celebration, helping organize several of the events that occurred throughout the county.

When asked about his reelection campaign Judge Reger said, “I look forward to continuing my service to the citizens of Wood County and upholding the rule of law”.

Judge Reger lives in Bowling Green with his wife, Heidi and two children.