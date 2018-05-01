North Baltimore's FREE and LOCAL source for news, sports, information and inspiration.

Judy Ann Barringer, 61 of North Baltimore passed away at Bridge Hospice Care Center Findlay, on Friday, March 26, 2021.

She was born in Bowling Green, Ohio on May 24, 1959 to the late James and Barbara (Tyson) Baney.

Judy married James Barringer on March 3, 1979 and he survives along with her daughter, Beverly (Jesse) Girdler of Avon, Ohio.

She is also survived by two grandchildren; Aaliyah and Caden Girdler, sisters; Beth (Rick) Bowers, Joni (Raymond) Clark both of North Baltimore, brothers; Jim (Bev) Baney of Findlay and Jeff (Nikki) Baney of Port Clinton, many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly and several close friends.

Mrs. Barringer was preceded in death by her son, Jimmy Barringer.

Judy loved crafting, camping, listening to music, crocheting, baking, talking on the phone and spending time with her family and her dog, Tinker. She was a long time member of Basic Truth Church.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 from 2:00 – 4:00 & 6:00 – 8:00 PM at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.

A memorial service will be held at 5:00pm on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at the Basic Truth Church, 12389 Tank Farm Road, Cygnet, Ohio 43413.

Memorial contributions for Judy can be made to the family c/o Smith-Crates Funeral Home. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting smithcrates.com.