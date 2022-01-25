North Baltimore, Ohio

Judy Craig, 82, of North Baltimore and formerly of Lima, passed away at 5:15 a.m., Wednesday, January 19, 2022. She was born on August 28, 1939, in Lima to the late Lloyd and Mary (Thompson) Swaney. She married Richard Craig and he preceded her in death in 2008.



Judy is survived by her son, Richard (Jess) Craig of TX; daughters: Sandra Ault of Mt. Cory, Deb (Rick) Clagg of North Baltimore and Becky Like of Lafayette, OH; brothers: Ralph Swaney of Lima and Larry (Pat) Swaney of FL; sister, Mary (David) Augsburger of Lima; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



She was also preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.



A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 29, 2022, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore, where visitation will be held 1 hour 10:00-11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Judy’s grandson, Jacob Clagg will be officiating



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.