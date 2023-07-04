July 4th BBQ Time : Grilled Chicken Fajita Wings

Is your grill ready for action? It’s time
GRILLED CHICKEN FAJITA WINGS
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 pounds of chicken wings
- 1 1/2 tablespoons chili powder
- 1 teaspoon sea salt
- 1/2 teaspoon chipotle powder
- 1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric
- 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
- Juice of 2 limes
- 3 tablespoons olive oil, more as needed
- Lime juice to finish the wings
Recipe by Brad Prose
Brad Prose is a professional recipe developer, food writer and culinary photographer. He is the founder and force behind Chiles and Smoke, a website dedicated to inspiring readers to use new flavor combinations, techniques and ingredients when grilling or smoking. His combined passion for fine dining and BBQ shines through his presentations and cooking style.
Directions
- Mix all of the ingredients for the marinade into a bowl, except the olive oil. Whisk to mix them together, and slowly stream in the olive oil to create an emulsion. It should be a thick brown sauce, but thin enough to be able to spread over the wings. Add more oil if needed.
- Place the wings in a resealable plastic bag and pour the marinade in. Mix the wings thoroughly to ensure they are coated and place in the fridge for at least 4 hours, up to 12.
- Preheat a grill or smoker for indirect cooking at 350°F. Remove the wings from the fridge and allow them to warm up at room temperature as the grill heats up.
- If using a charcoal grill, add some mesquite wood chunks or chips for an added smoke flavor.
- Place the wings on the grill away from the heat to cook them indirectly. Close the lid and allow them to cook for about 30 minutes undisturbed. Check on the wings and rotate them as needed, making sure they cook evenly. Continue to cook this way for another 15-20 minutes or so until the wings reach 165°F.
- Move the wings over the coals directly to crisp them. Cook and flip the wings until they are about 180-185°F and crispy on the outside. If using a pellet smoker, increase the heat to 400-425°F for this step.
- Remove the wings from the grill and finish with a squeeze of lime. Optionally serve with a side of sour cream and lime juice.
Source: HPBA, Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association, #Why I Grill