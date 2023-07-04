July 4th BBQ Time : Grilled Chicken Fajita Wings

Is your grill ready for action? It’s time

GRILLED CHICKEN FAJITA WINGS

INGREDIENTS:

2 pounds of chicken wings

1 1/2 tablespoons chili powder

1 teaspoon sea salt

1/2 teaspoon chipotle powder

1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

Juice of 2 limes

3 tablespoons olive oil, more as needed

Lime juice to finish the wings

Recipe by Brad Prose

Brad Prose is a professional recipe developer, food writer and culinary photographer. He is the founder and force behind Chiles and Smoke, a website dedicated to inspiring readers to use new flavor combinations, techniques and ingredients when grilling or smoking. His combined passion for fine dining and BBQ shines through his presentations and cooking style.