North Baltimore, Ohio

Demonstration Day: Honor Independence

July 9 • 12PM – 4PM

Log Cabin on Museum Grounds



Come out to the Log Cabin to meet with historic reenactors on the grounds of the Wood County Museum on Saturday, July 9 from 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM. This is a free family event full of patriotic demonstrations and activities featuring the life of a soldier . The Log Cabin will be open for visitors to go inside and children will have the chance to learn how to “drill”. Cannon and musket demonstrations are also scheduled. The Demonstration Day is free to attend. The museum will be open from 1PM – 4 PM on Saturday, July 9 with regular admission, $7 for adults, with discounts for seniors, veterans and children. The Museum is handicap accessible with an elevator, handicap restrooms, and ample parking in the visitor lot as well as behind the museum (south side). The south elevator entrance is also behind the museum.