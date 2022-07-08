North Baltimore, Ohio

JULY TEA & TALK SERIES
JULY 14 • 2:00PM • WOOD COUNTY MUSEUM
SPONSORED BY: EDWIN & IRMA WOLF
Support provided by: Ohio Humanities
Progressive Era Women Writers
(ONLY 9 SEATS LEFT)
Hawthorne infamously dubbed Progressive Era writers like Kate Chopin and Charlotte Perkins Gilman a “damned mob of scribbling women.” This talk will explore the parallel between literature, history, shifting gender roles, and the widespread social and political change of the time period that drastically transformed the public and private lives of women, as documented in groundbreaking short fiction like Chopin’s “The Story of an Hour” and Gilman’s autobiographical “The Yellow Wall-Paper.”
Speaker: Melanie Dusseau-Ray
Each monthly tea & talk starts with a catered luncheon, warm tea, and a unique presentation tied to our newest exhibit, “Allure & Illusion: A Rose Colored Romance”, our newest wedding themed exhibit. Reservations are required and are due the Friday before each tea. Any cancellation after this date will forfeit payment. Handicap accessible facilities. Groups Welcome.
Price: $23/adult, $18 for WCHS members, Museum admission included.