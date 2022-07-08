North Baltimore, Ohio

July 8, 2022 5:21 am

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
March 2020
Logo
Ol’ Jenny
2022.03.25 Update website
OB You’re Expecting
Weekly Specials
GOST 2022 Rail Button
Briar Hill Health Update

JULY at the W.C. Museum

NEW EVENT ALERT!!!

The Wood County Museum will host a free concert with LIVE MUSIC on the east wing porch of the historic County Home building on July 21 at 6:00 PM.

The new event, “Music at the Museum”, will feature 3 bands:
6:00 PM – Todd Elson & Ryan Brown
7:00 PM – Toraigh
8:00 PM – Corduroy Road.

Concert-goers are asked to bring chairs or blankets for lawn seating.

Food trucks will also be onsite, Maybe Cheese Born With It, Street Tacos Toledo, and Carousel’s of Toledo.

The Museum will be open for self-guided tours as well.

“Music at the Museum” is sponsored by Liesel Traister, Dolores Black, Michael and Theresa Marsh, Lynn and Betty Wineland, Edwin and Irma Wolf, Farmers & Merchants State Bank, and anonymous support.

For more information about museum events, visit woodcountyhistory.org or follow the Wood County Museum on social media. The museum is located at 13660 County Home Road in Bowling Green, Ohio. 
 

Did you know that we have a beautiful Herb Garden on site?

This hidden gem at the Wood County Museum is maintained and tended to by the Black Swamp Herb Society. In addition to the Herb Garden (which is beautiful this time of year!), you can explore the 50-acre Museum Grounds, which are open to the public daily 8 AM until 30 minutes past sunset. The Museum Grounds are maintained by the Wood County Park District.

We welcome guests to walk the grounds and enjoy the beautiful natural and historic sights!

Don’t forget to tag us on Facebook & Instagram: @WoodCountyMuseum & #WoodCountyMuseum

 
Partner Spotlight: BGSU Browne Pop Culture Library!
Make sure you stop by the Bowling Green State University Jerome Library on the first floor to see the mini companion exhibit that BGSU Browne Pop Culture Library put up in conjunction with our “Allure & Illusion” wedding exhibit. 💍
 
Come out to the Wood County Museum for free Museum admission every first Friday! Free First Fridays is sponsored by Visit BG Ohio.

July 1, 2022
Museum open – 10:00AM – 4:00PM

Exhibits currently on display are:
“Allure & Illusion: A Rose Colored Romance”
“For Comfort & Convenience: Public Charity in Ohio By Way of the Poor Farm”
“The Mary & Carl Bach Story”
“Chasing the White Rabbit: An Historical Look at American Mental Health”
“A Clean Bill of Health: Societal Response to Communicable Disease”

(Regular admission $7, always FREE for members).
Free First Fridays is sponsored by Visit BG Ohio.
 

Demonstration Day: Honor Independence
July 9 • 12PM – 4PM
Log Cabin on Museum Grounds

Come out to the Log Cabin to meet with historic reenactors on the grounds of the Wood County Museum on Saturday, July 9 from 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM. This is a free family event full of patriotic demonstrations and activities featuring the life of a soldier . The Log Cabin will be open for visitors to go inside and children will have the chance to learn how to “drill”. Cannon and musket demonstrations are also scheduled.

The Demonstration Day is free to attend. The museum will be open from 1PM – 4 PM on Saturday, July 9 with regular admission, $7 for adults, with discounts for seniors, veterans and children. The Museum is handicap accessible with an elevator, handicap restrooms, and ample parking in the visitor lot as well as behind the museum (south side). The south elevator entrance is also behind the museum.

 

JULY TEA & TALK SERIES
JULY 14 • 2:00PM • WOOD COUNTY MUSEUM
SPONSORED BY: EDWIN & IRMA WOLF
Support provided by: Ohio Humanities 

Progressive Era Women Writers
(ONLY 9 SEATS LEFT)

Hawthorne infamously dubbed Progressive Era writers like Kate Chopin and Charlotte Perkins Gilman a “damned mob of scribbling women.” This talk will explore the parallel between literature, history, shifting gender roles, and the widespread social and political change of the time period that drastically transformed the public and private lives of women, as documented in groundbreaking short fiction like Chopin’s “The Story of an Hour” and Gilman’s autobiographical “The Yellow Wall-Paper.”

Speaker: Melanie Dusseau-Ray

Each monthly tea & talk starts with a catered luncheon, warm tea, and a unique presentation tied to our newest exhibit, “Allure & Illusion: A Rose Colored Romance”, our newest wedding themed exhibit. Reservations are required and are due the Friday before each tea. Any cancellation after this date will forfeit payment. Handicap accessible facilities. Groups Welcome.

Price: $23/adult, $18 for WCHS members, Museum admission included.

Buy Tickets Now!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website