July Troop 315 Newsletter

Scoutmasters Minute

I tell the boys all the time about every day, being a memory; living life to its fullest. Memories are made throughout ones life, as a child and as an adult. You can think of things that happened at 5 – 10 or when your 80, This years camp is one of those memories. So much planning and leader participation went into summer camp this year and thanks to all who helped. Parents stepping forward asking to help from everything , being transportation to serving pizza , it all strengthens the Boy Scout program in North Baltimore.

Frank Boes took on the task of food and cooking this year for 29 scouts and leaders. Hats off to you Frank for working with the boys , teaching them how to cook.

Joe White helped on everything from trailer tow, T21, Wilderness Survival to planning and running camp wide games and helping Frank during this camp. Thank you so much

Tim Brown took on the task for first year scout training and several merit badges. Tim seems to have found his nich working to introduce scout to the traditional world of scout craft. Fires, tools such as axes, knives and camp saws. Orienteering, hiking. If its traditional scout training , it’s in there. Tim also made all the awards scouts and leaders recieved

Billy Trout fills the bridge from youth scout to leader working with the boys being my youngest leader. Billy also was bugler for all the flag ceremonies and help transport to all our outings.

Planning. John Bailey ; scoutmaster from Troop 337 and myself worked together to formalize this camp. Everything from daily schedule to flags, campfire look outs during swim time. We both ran our own troops as individual but also as a family in scouting. Their invitation to camp alongside them when Pioneer closed, allowed us to have a summer program this year.

Parents , all of you made this special. Josh C. mom bought he pizzas, Daniel and Josh F. family helped at the theater, Patty Jackman donated smores items, Vanlerbergs helped clean up all coolers after camp. Tammy Trout helped with floats at theater, I’m sure I am forgetting some but it goes to show how scouting brings all of us together.

Elections July 5 and 12

Yep we are at that time where the troop votes in all the youth leadership within . Senior Patrol Leader, Asst SPL, Patrol leaders and Asst. Chaplin’s aid, Quartermaster, Historian, Troop Guide, Scribe, Cheer master, It’s all up for grabs. The next 2 meetings will be devoted to voting in all these positions. Try to be at those meetings to ensure your vote counts. There have been moments in time where scouts voice doesn’t get heard from being absent. Boy led troop, means you decide.

Sea Base July 17 – 25

Does everyone have their punch list of things done, BSA physical, Identification card, protective clothing and proper water shoes, Frank gave an update at camp but feel free to contact Frank or I if you have questions. I will be passing out 14 x 18 string bags for your gear. This is the size we can stuff all our stuff in. So cargo shorts will be your friend in travel as you can stuff more in your pockets.

Link to web site https://www.bsaseabase.org/

Out Island adventure and PowerPoint presentation https://www.bsaseabase.org/ adventures/

20 Mile Hike July 19

Scout who took T21, also were included in the Hiking and Backpacking merit badge. req 5

Take a hike of 20 continuous miles in one day following a hike plan you have prepared. You may stop for as many short rest periods as needed, as well as one meal, but not for an extended period (example: overnight). * After each of the hikes (or during each hike if on one continuous “trek”) in requirements 4 and 5, write a short reflection of your experience. Give dates and descriptions of routes covered, the weather, and any interesting things you saw. It may include something you learned about yourself, about the outdoors, or about others you were hiking with. Share this with your merit badge counselor.

Tim and Joe will hike the Heritage trail in Findlay Ohio and meet scouts Sat Morning at 8am for the hike. Have a small back pack and water bottle for the hike. Tim will go over instruction with scouts at next 2 meetings. Parents are welcome to hike the trail as the scenery includes old Fort Findlay landmarks and some traffic areas. Here is a link to the site and maps of the 20 mile hike. There is also a patch from the park distract when completing the hike.

Awards picnic August 16

We will have our annual awards picnic on August 16 at one of the shelter housed in the park. We will pass out merit badges and ranks for all scouts. We usually have a potluck with burgers and dogs so look for more info in August newsletter

