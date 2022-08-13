Jump-Start Success at School with Wellness at Home

(Family Features) Setting the stage for success in the classroom starts with reliable morning routines the whole family can depend on. Establishing a plan for each day before heading off for work or school is beneficial for staying on time and organized, and many families’ mornings start with a nutritious breakfast.

This school year, add better-for-you breakfast recipes like Orange Oatmeal or an Orangeberry Smoothie to the menu. These morning meals are powered by 100% orange juice, a delicious option that helps fuel the body with essential nutrients that support a healthy immune system and overall diet quality with no added sugar.

“A growing number of research studies has revealed children who regularly drink 100% orange juice have higher intakes of key nutrients, higher quality diets and may have healthier lifestyle habits, like greater physical activity levels, than children who do not drink OJ,” said Dr. Rosa Walsh, director of scientific research at the Florida Department of Citrus. “Study after study confirms that 100% orange juice not only has a place in the diets of children, but it can also serve as an easy way for parents to provide key nutrients without fear of adverse effects on body weight when served in moderation.”

Consider these nutritional benefits of Florida Orange Juice, “The Original Wellness Drink.”

Diet Quality

Because 1 cup of 100% orange juice counts as 1 cup of fruit, it’s an easy way to contribute to your children’s fruit intake. As a kid-favorite, it’s a nutrient-dense beverage that helps increase the intake of key nutrients including vitamin C, folate, thiamin, magnesium, potassium and, in fortified juices, vitamin D and calcium.

Immune Support

When paired with a healthy lifestyle, Florida Orange Juice has vitamin C, vitamin D (in fortified juices) and phytonutrients (naturally occurring plant compounds) and may help support a strong immune system.

Vitamin C – Commonly associated with helping maintain and strengthen a healthy immune system by protecting cells and promoting the production and function of cells. One 6-8-ounce glass of OJ is an excellent source.

Commonly associated with helping maintain and strengthen a healthy immune system by protecting cells and promoting the production and function of cells. One 6-8-ounce glass of OJ is an excellent source. Vitamin D – Plays an important role in regulating immune response and helps cells fight off bacteria and viruses that get into the body. One 6-8-ounce glass of fortified OJ is a good source.

Plays an important role in regulating immune response and helps cells fight off bacteria and viruses that get into the body. One 6-8-ounce glass of fortified OJ is a good source. Plant Compounds, Flavonoids and Colorful Carotenoids – Work to support the immune system by helping to fight inflammation and helping cells communicate with each other, which can help strengthen immune response when encountering infection.

No Added Sugar

Unlike foods and beverages that contain added sugars, the natural sugar in 100% orange juice contains vitamins, minerals and phytonutrients. As one of nature’s nutrient-rich foods, OJ is a convenient way to enhance whole fruit intake and reach daily recommendations. Plus, it can be used as a substitute for nutrient-poor foods and beverages, such as sugar-sweetened beverages, in the diets of children and adults.

Find more information and recipe inspiration at FloridaCitrus.org/OJ.

Orange Oatmeal

Servings: 4

1 1/2 cups water

1 cup Florida Orange Juice

1 cup quick cooking steel-cut oats

1 Florida Orange, peeled and diced

1 tablespoon agave nectar or honey

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon salt

In medium saucepan over high heat, bring water and orange juice to boil. Add oats to boiling liquids. Return to boil then reduce to medium heat and cook uncovered 5 minutes, stirring frequently. Mix in orange, agave nectar, cinnamon and salt. Remove pan from heat; let stand 1 minute before serving.

Orangeberry Smoothie

Servings: 1

1 cup Florida Orange Juice

1/2 cup frozen strawberries

4 ounces strawberry Greek yogurt

1/4 cup milk

ice cubes

1 Florida Orange, sliced

In blender, blend orange juice, strawberries, yogurt, milk and ice, as needed to reach desired consistency, until smooth. Pour into glass and garnish with orange slice.



SOURCE:

Florida Department of Citrus