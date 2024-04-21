Jump Start the Spring Season by Getting Vaccinated

(BPT) – Spring is the season of new beginnings — a time when we can finally get back outside and enjoy nature as we watch the world around us transition out of winter.

While there are many activities to enjoy this season, here are a few ideas to get you prepared during the first few weeks of spring:

Go for a bike ride in your neighborhood

Plant a garden

Go bird watching

Enjoy a picnic with friends and family

It’s also a great opportunity to check off your health and wellness to-dos, like spring cleaning and talking to your doctor or pharmacist about pneumococcal pneumonia. It’s a potentially serious bacterial lung disease that can disrupt your life for weeks and even put you in the hospital or be life-threatening.

This is especially important for certain people at increased risk for pneumococcal pneumonia including those 65 or older or 19 or older with certain underlying medical conditions like:

Asthma

Diabetes

COPD

Chronic heart disease

If you fall into any of these at-risk groups, vaccination is one of the best ways to help protect yourself from getting pneumococcal pneumonia.

Pneumococcal pneumonia can strike at any time, in any season. There’s a misconception that you can only get pneumococcal pneumonia in the winter or during flu season, but you can get it any time of year. Vaccination is available all year round, so now is a great time to ask your doctor or pharmacist if vaccination is right for you.

Even if you’ve already been vaccinated against pneumococcal pneumonia previously, your healthcare provider may recommend another vaccination for additional protection.

Don’t wait for spring to be in full bloom — talk to your doctor or pharmacist today about pneumococcal pneumonia vaccination. Take advantage of all that this season has to offer.

You can visit knowpneumonia.com to learn more and assess your risk.

Brought to you by Pfizer.