North Baltimore, Ohio

June Blake, 97, of North Baltimore, passed away at 1:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at Briar Hill Health Campus. She was born on September 27, 1924, in Wood County to the late Oliver and Ruby (Conrad) Harris. She married Franklin “Bill” Blake, Jr. on March 19, 1943, and he preceded her in death on May 12, 2012.





June is survived by her son, Larry (Mary) Blake of Oak Harbor; grandchildren: Tara (Steve) Young, Nicole (Travis) Knepper, Noel (Jeff) Pendry; great-grandchildren: Laney and Nolan Young, Camden and Graham Knepper, Finn and Blake Pendry.



She was also preceded in death by brothers: George and Jim Harris; and sisters: Betty Hartranft and Jean Stewart.



June was a homemaker. She was a longtime member of St. Luke’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, and a former Girl Scout Leader in North Baltimore.



A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, October 25, 2021, in Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore.



Arrangements are being handled by SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke's Evangelical Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com