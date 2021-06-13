Wood County, OH (June 1, 2020) – June is National Elder Abuse Awareness Month, and Tuesday, June 15th has been designated as World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. People are encouraged to wear purple throughout the month to bring attention to elder abuse, neglect and exploitation. In Wood County there were 284 reports of elder abuse, neglect or exploitation in 2019.

Reports of elder abuse are expected to rise as the population of those 60 years of age and over continues to grow. Some indicators of elder abuse may include an older adult appearing fearful, anxious or isolated. There may be physical injuries or it may appear that the person is neglecting his or her personal care. Other indicators might include missing possessions, financial transactions that are out of the ordinary or sudden changes to a will or property title. Risk of abuse can be mitigated by making certain financial, medical, and legal affairs are in order.

If you suspect abuse of an older adult, you can call Wood County’s Adult Protective Services hotline at 419.354.9669 or 888.860.4136 to make a report. The line is open 24 hours a day and 7 days a week.

The mission of the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., shall be to provide older adults with services and programs which empower them to remain independent and improve the quality of their lives.

For information on programs and services, please contact the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., at 419.353.5661, 800.367.4935 or www.wccoa.net