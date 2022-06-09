June is National Pollinators Month.

It is a great opportunity to do more in your backyard to support pollinators. Butterflies, bees, bats and hummingbirds rely on our backyards and other community green spaces for food and shelter…and we rely on them, too!

Here’s why.

• About 1 out of every 3 bites of food we eat exists because of pollinators

• 75 percent of the world’s flowering plants depend on pollinators to reproduce

• More than 3,500 species of native bees help increase crop yields

You can support pollinators in your own backyard by selecting flowering plants that thrive in your yard’s conditions. Consider the following when choosing your plants: climate zone, soil type, sun/shade ratio, and average rainfall. Another way to help pollinators in your backyard? Plant a healthy balance of grasses, garden flowers, shrubs and trees.

To learn more, check out this infographic from TurfMutt or go to www.turfmutt.com.