Junior High Track Competes in Quad-Meet

from Coach Dan Davis

Meet results from Monday vs. Allen East, USV, Ridgemont, Perry, and Ada at Ada

Women – Team Rankings – 16 Events Scored

1) Ridgemont 130

2) Allen East 119

3) Ada 98

4) No. Baltimore 62

5) Perry 5

6) Upper Scioto Valley 4

Men – Team Rankings – 16 Events Scored

1) Allen East 155.5

2) Ridgemont 93.5

3) No. Baltimore 86

4) Ada 77.5

5) Upper Scioto Valley 56.5

6) Perry 11

For the Tigers 10 boys & 4 girls score points, over 2/3 of the team! The team recorded 12 Personal Records (PR) as well.

Drew Meggitt led the team with 28 points!

He was on the winning 4×100 relay, 1st in shot put, and 2nd in the disc.

Gabe Patterson finished 3rd in the 100 (23 runners) and 2nd in the 200 (21 runners).

Maddie Patterson 1st in 200H, 2nd in Long jump, and 3rd in the 100.

Hannah Hagemyer & Kayden Livingston dominated the 800, finishing 1st & 2nd. Kayden also placed 1st in the mile!

Throwers that did well included: Landyn Tong (2nd in shot), Trevor Walter (5th in disc) and Kyleigh Baltz (5th in shot & disc)

The team travels to Lima Perry on Wednesday to face Perry & Vanlue.