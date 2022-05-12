North Baltimore, Ohio

JV Lady Tiger Softball Update & Thanks!

 

submitted by Heather Dewulf 

JV Lady Tiger Softball, Coached by first-year Coach, Kennedy Bretz ended their season yesterday, with a win against Findlay. The overall record for the JV girls was 8-2.

Huge THANKS go out to the following for volunteering their time to help in the girl’s success:

Nic Lennard-Assisted in Coaching

Emily Lennard-Bookkeeper

Gary & David Bretz-Fill in 1st Base Coaches

As well as our Varsity Softball Coaches and players, for coming out to cheer on the girls this season.

Not pictured: foreign exchange student, Hellen Gaida

foreign exchange student, Helen.

