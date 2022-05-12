JV Lady Tiger Softball Update & Thanks!

submitted by Heather Dewulf
JV Lady Tiger Softball, Coached by first-year Coach, Kennedy Bretz ended their season yesterday, with a win against Findlay. The overall record for the JV girls was 8-2.
Huge THANKS go out to the following for volunteering their time to help in the girl’s success:
Nic Lennard-Assisted in Coaching
Emily Lennard-Bookkeeper
Gary & David Bretz-Fill in 1st Base Coaches
As well as our Varsity Softball Coaches and players, for coming out to cheer on the girls this season.
Not pictured: foreign exchange student, Hellen Gaida
