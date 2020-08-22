Kanye West Fails to Make Ohio Presidential Ballot

8/21/2020- Presidential hopeful Kanye West will not appear on Ohio ballot due to mismatched petitioning paperwork as stated by the Secretary of State office on Friday. Libertarian Party Presidential ticket Jorgensen/Cohen will appear.

The Libertarian Party of Ohio has been victim to Ohio’s ballot access laws multiple times in the past two decades. Most recently, lawmakers passed SB 193 raising signature and retention requirements. “Although unfortunate Kanye West was unable to make the ballot, the Libertarian Party stands ready to give voters something besides the old parties to vote for.” Political Director Patrick Glasgow said in a statement.

Libertarian Party of Ohio Chair Dustin Nanna continues, “While we are always saddened to see fewer choices on the ballot, the Libertarian Party of Ohio is once again proudly presenting an alternative to the legacy parties this year with Dr. Jo Jorgensen and her running mate Spike Cohen”

Dr. Jo Jorgensen is a Senior Lecturer in Psychology at Clemson University. She holds a Ph.D. in Industrial/Organizational Psychology (Clemson, 2002) and has taught full-time since 2006. She graduated in 1979 from Baylor University with a B.S. in Psychology and in 1980 from Southern Methodist University with an MBA.