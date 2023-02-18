Kaptur Announces Millions to Expand Senior Nutrition Program  

Kaptur Announces $3.971 Million to Expand

Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program in Ohio

Washington, DC – On Wednesday, Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur (OH-09), a Senior Member of the House Appropriations Committee announced a $3.971 million grant award to the State of Ohio, from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, to expand the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program Ohio. The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) is a federally funded program that aims to lower food insecurity among seniors and support local agricultural producers. USDA awarded $50 million total in American Rescue Plan Act grant awards to 47 states. Each year, more than 800,000 seniors across the country receive coupons worth up to $50 through SFMNP that can be exchanged at nearly 20,000 farmers’ markets and food stands nationwide for fresh fruits, vegetables, herbs, and honey. In Northwest Ohio, the Area Office on Aging administers the program in Defiance, Erie, Fulton, Henry, Lucas, Ottawa, Paulding, Sandusky, Williams, and Wood counties – distributing coupons to 19,795 seniors in the 10-county area annually.

The $3.971 million expansion of SFMNP in Ohio represents a 150 percent increase for the program and is funded through the American Rescue Plan which Rep. Kaptur helped pass in 2021. The new funding will allow SFMNP administrators such as the Area Office on Aging of Northwestern Ohio to serve more seniors and expand to serve new areas. Rep. Kaptur was instrumental in SFMNP’s creation in 2001 and has long championed the program. In August of last Congress, Rep. Kaptur introduced H.R. 8707 – the Farmers’ Market and Food Bank Local Revitalization Act – to increase federal funding for the senior nutrition effort.

“The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program is near and dear to my heart,” said Rep. Kaptur. “This low-cost, innovative partnership allows seniors to purchase locally grown fresh and nutritious produce while also supporting our family farmers – it is a real win-win for all involved. With this additional funding from the USDA, we’ll be able to improve the lives of even more seniors and farmers from all across Ohio. I’ll continue working diligently on the House Appropriations Committee to ensure this remarkable program for our seniors and farmers continues to be funded for years to come.”

“Through the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program, older adults are provided the means and impetus to consume healthy food in the form of fresh fruits, vegetables, herbs, and honey,” said Area Office on Aging of Northwestern Ohio Vice President Rebecca Liebes. “This directly reduces the effects of chronic diseases such as hypertension, heart disease, arthritis, and others. Older adults rely on this program to fortify their diets and prevent food insecurity, hunger and malnutrition. In addition, farmers are able to increase their business, grow additional produce, and recognize that they are making a difference in the lives of low-income older adults. While it is a successful program, budget constraints mean not everyone who qualifies is able to participate. Expansion of this program will enable many more people, who may otherwise not have the chance, to participate.”

More information on the $50 million expansion of the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program can be found by clicking here.