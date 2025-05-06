Karen L. Neier, 84, NB



Karen L. Neier, 84, of North Baltimore, died at 8:30 p.m., Friday, May 2, 2025, at Briar Hill Health Campus, North Baltimore. She was born on February 3, 1941, in Bowling Green, to the late Edward Peter Louis Lockmiller and Nancy (Noblit) Lockmiller.



Karen is survived by her son, Timothy Neier of Toledo; and brothers: Edward Lockmiller of North Baltimore and Byron Hall of GA.



She was also preceded in death by her son, Francis “Wayne” Neier, Jr.;

brothers: Richard Lockmiller, Walter Boice and William Boice; sisters: Lucille Conrad, Minnie Conrad, Leona Spears, Jean Lanning, and Norma Spears.



Karen had worked as a Supervisor at GTE Telephone Company and was a homemaker.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 9, 2025, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore, where visitation 1 hour (10-11 a.m.) prior to the service. Burial will be in New Maplewood, North Baltimore.



Memorial contributions may be made to Smith-Crates Funeral Home.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.